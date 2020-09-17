Booker Prize Reveals The Winner Of 2020 Before The Actual Date? Read Details

On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, the Booker Prize took to their Twitter handle to reveal the shortlist for the 2020 Booker Prize. However, seems like the list left netizens stunned as on opening the website, one of the shortlisted authors was already portrayed as the winner. The Booker Prize has now replied to the message calling it a technical error.

On seeing the issue, one of the netizens took to his respective social media handle and addressed the issue. He went on to bring it to the attention of the Booker Prize and also the other netizens. Sharing the picture of the winner’s name, he wrote, “Are @TheBookerPrizes aware that their website currently announces the winner of this year's prize, on the day the shortlist was announced!?” Apart from that, he also went on to double congratulate the winner, Brandon Taylor.

Are @TheBookerPrizes aware that their website currently announces the winner of this year's prize, on the day the shortlist was announced!? Double congratulations to @blgtylr!! pic.twitter.com/3pTvGHKz8L — Adam Clay-Croome (@ClayCroome) September 15, 2020

Reacting to the netizen’s tweet, Brandon Taylor went on to comment on the tweet saying that it might have been a mistake. He also added that he does not think the judges have even chosen the winner among the short-listed candidate. For the unversed, Brandon has been shortlisted for his book titled Real Life. Apart from Brandon, the Booker Prize’s official Twitter handle went on to clear the air on the same. He penned that the issue was a technical glitch and it has now been resolved. They also wrote that the jury has not yet selected a winner. Take a look at their tweets below.

On posting the 2020 Booker Prize shortlist on the Booker Prize website, due to a technical error the author Brandon Taylor was listed as the winner. The judges have not yet met to decide the 2020 winner so this information is incorrect and has now been rectified. — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) September 15, 2020

lmfao, that must be a mistake. I don't think they've even picked a winner yet. — Brandon (@blgtylr) September 15, 2020

Netizens react

On reading the tweets, netizens have gone all out to comment on some hilarious things. The tweet also garnered several likes, retweets and comments. Some of the users went on to remember the Oscars where La La Land was by mistakenly declared the winner, while some said that it was okay as this year is as it is going bad. One of the users wrote, Now the winner is definitely going to be La La Land” while the other one wrote, “it is confusing”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Now the winner is definitely going to be La La Land — j.r. leonard (@J_RtheWriter) September 16, 2020

You're forgiven because it's 2020 https://t.co/cnFJQvtXCX — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) September 15, 2020

This is confusing, but I’m very excited for you! — Franc (@WildeFranc) September 15, 2020

This year's list of shortlisted candidates includes Dubai-based Indian author Avni Doshi and Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga. Doshi was on the list because of her fiction Burnt Sugar. Dangarembga, on the other hand, was shortlisted for this Mournable Body. Other books on the list are The New Wilderness of Diane Cook, The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste and Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart. The winner from the shortlisted names will be declared on November 17, 2020.

