Boris Johnson Spotted Painting During Holiday; Netizens Quip 'Pretending To Be Churchill'

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted painting during his holiday and Twitter had a hilarious response to the picture. Boris Johnson, who is currently on a holiday, was seen painting on the terrace of his Spanish Costa getaway.

Boris Johnson was spotted painting during his vacation at Zac Goldsmith’s estate in the hills above Marbella in Spain. Netizens on the microblogging site shared their response to the picture of Johnson painting. Social media users have flooded Twitter with their suggestions as to what Johnson might be painting.

Twitter users share hilarious reactions

One user while sharing the picture wrote, "Boris Johnson painting in a 15 grand a week villa whilst Britain sinks into chaos. Makes you proud to be British[sic]." Another user wrote, "Johnson is not painting - he is attempting to do a Churchill - all stage managed for the cameras[sic]". "He's more Benny Hill and Harold Shipman as someone once said[sic]," commented one user.

Boris Johnson painting in a 15 grand a week villa whilst Britain sinks into chaos. Makes you proud to be British #BorisJohnsonOut #COVIDReport #BrexitHasFailed pic.twitter.com/f59zSWaZgU — BloggingBob (@bobthedogwalker) October 13, 2021

Johnson is not painting - he is attempting to do a Churchill - all stage managed for the cameras. — Angry Nan 🇬🇧+🇪🇺😷 (@sanachnaa) October 13, 2021

He's more Benny Hill and Harold Shipman as someone once said. — Gail Glaser (@GailGlaser11) October 13, 2021

He’s trying to emulate one of his heroes….. pic.twitter.com/LIHzSOXtko — wimblewomble 💙 (@womble1958) October 13, 2021

While one netizen imagined what the Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson might be painting, another netizen asked as to what the people thought the Britain PM was painting. One Twitter user commented, "Boris Johnson hard at work painting what he feels...[sic]." Another user wrote, "A source has revealed that Boris Johnson was in fact writing rather than painting, whilst on holiday in a £25k a week villa in Marbella, as poverty soars and energy companies go bust. He was ‘painting a picture’ of his vision for U.K. Simply said; Tax Haven[sic]." Another Twitter user wrote, "Boris Johnson shows off the painting he's been working when he wasn't at all dodging the damning fallout from the MPs report into the government's handling of the COVID pandemic[sic]."

Boris Johnson has always been an admirer of Paul Gauguin. He can’t wait to hot foot it out to some tropical island and start painting the local lovelies with their shirts off. pic.twitter.com/UUdc1S7hPJ — Mrs Nigel Farage (@MrsNigel) October 13, 2021

Boris Johnson in painting mode. Just like his hero. I'm informed that Churchill enjoyed painting too. pic.twitter.com/smcPJKS7Uq — Democratic oversight (@JustOversight) October 13, 2021

Exactly my thoughts! And so tastefully framed between the tree and the flowering bush … not at all staged! 😂🤢😂🤢 — Carolyn Guse #FBPE #JOHNSONOUT 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@guse_guse) October 12, 2021

Nobody decides to start a painting wearing his office trousers and a white shirt



Boris Johnson is pretending to be Churchill again — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) October 12, 2021

I wondered what Boris Johnson was painting. pic.twitter.com/R2lAQfgKLO — Jon Heaney (@mrjonheaney) October 13, 2021

I think we all know what Boris Johnson was painting whilst on holiday. #FiddlingWhileRomeBurns pic.twitter.com/32ehq3R7aV — Hollerella (@hollerella) October 13, 2021

I think there is a direct comparison between Winston Churchill and Boris Johnson.



Both are widely considered to be racist, sexist, genocidal conmen.



They were both made of ham.



Then there is the shared interest of painting whilst dressed in their mums nightgown. pic.twitter.com/2KDnqQ0nwv — Super Tanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 13, 2021

A source has revealed that Boris Johnson was in fact writing rather than painting, whilst on holiday in a £25k a week villa in Marbella, as poverty soars and energy companies go bust. He was ‘painting a picture’ of his vision for U.K. Simply said; Tax Haven. pic.twitter.com/M15tAFgPU1 — Teri 💙♿️🇵🇸🇮🇪 (@MettlesomeTeri) October 13, 2021

Boris Johnson shows off the painting he's been working when he wasn't at all dodging the damning fallout from the MPs report into the government's handling of the COVID pandemic#JohnsonLiedPeopleDied #BorisResign pic.twitter.com/UpraeQs7Jy — Katy 🎃👻⚰️🕸️🦇🪦 (@katy_whitton) October 12, 2021

(Image: Twitter/BorisJohnson)