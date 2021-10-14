Last Updated:

Boris Johnson Spotted Painting During Holiday; Netizens Quip 'Pretending To Be Churchill'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted painting during his holiday and social media users have shared hilarious reactions to the picture.

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted painting during his holiday and Twitter had a hilarious response to the picture. Boris Johnson, who is currently on a holiday, was seen painting on the terrace of his Spanish Costa getaway.

Boris Johnson was spotted painting during his vacation at Zac Goldsmith’s estate in the hills above Marbella in Spain. Netizens on the microblogging site shared their response to the picture of Johnson painting. Social media users have flooded Twitter with their suggestions as to what Johnson might be painting. 

Twitter users share hilarious reactions

One user while sharing the picture wrote, "Boris Johnson painting in a 15 grand a week villa whilst Britain sinks into chaos. Makes you proud to be British[sic]." Another user wrote, "Johnson is not painting - he is attempting to do a Churchill - all stage managed for the cameras[sic]". "He's more Benny Hill and Harold Shipman as someone once said[sic]," commented one user. 

While one netizen imagined what the Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson might be painting, another netizen asked as to what the people thought the Britain PM was painting. One Twitter user commented, "Boris Johnson hard at work painting what he feels...[sic]." Another user wrote, "A source has revealed that Boris Johnson was in fact writing rather than painting, whilst on holiday in a £25k a week villa in Marbella, as poverty soars and energy companies go bust. He was ‘painting a picture’ of his vision for U.K. Simply said; Tax Haven[sic]." Another Twitter user wrote, "Boris Johnson shows off the painting he's been working when he wasn't at all dodging the damning fallout from the MPs report into the government's handling of the COVID pandemic[sic]."

(Image: Twitter/BorisJohnson)

