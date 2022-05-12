Boris Johnson Trolled After Pic Of Him Rowing Boat With Swedish PM In Full Suit Goes Viral

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who went to Sweden earlier this week to meet Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to discuss security measures, was photographed rowing a boat with his Swedish counterpart, which sparked a meme fest on the internet. Visiting leaders have a long tradition of going out on the water with Sweden's prime minister. Photos from the boat excursion show Johnson, dressed in his full suit and without a life jacket, rowing, while Andersson was wearing a life jacket. As per media reports, the boat is named Harpsundsekan.

Both Boris Jonson and Magdalena Andersson shared the image on Twitter which went viral. Johnson stated that they created history today when they signed a joint declaration of support to deepen the security and defence ties and bring the two countries closer together. Emphasising the image, he said that they are both in the same boat, literally and metaphorically.

Today we made history by signing a joint declaration of solidarity to strengthen our security and defence ties and bring our nations even closer together.



We are literally and metaphorically in the same boat.



🇬🇧🇸🇪 https://t.co/4jML46tGNS — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 11, 2022

People joking about the supposedly awkward boat ride

As people saw the image of the UK PM rowing they started starting joking about the supposedly awkward boat ride. One Twitter user wrote, "She is a brave woman expecting Johnson to captain a whole row boat by himself." Another person commented, "Wherever he goes he creates memes. This man is an international meme treasure."

She is a brave woman expecting Johnson to captain a whole row boat by himself. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — DIGILOOMS (@digilooms) May 11, 2022

Wherever he goes he creates memes. This man is an international meme treasure. https://t.co/4Orv0brGGQ — Dennis N (@DennisN) May 11, 2022

People also called out Johnson for not wearing a life jacket as one person stated, "I love how Swedish Prime Minister wears a floatation device when Boris Johnson is like "I've rowed in suits all my life and I'm gonna be alright"." Another comment read, "I’d have also worn a life jacket if I was in a rowing boat with you Boris Johnson."

I love how @SwedishPM wears a floatation device when @BorisJohnson is like "I've rowed in suits all my life and I'm gonna be aiight". https://t.co/UbdxBTYbrT — Sebastian Bruns (@naval_gazing) May 11, 2022

I’d have also worn a life jacket if I was in a rowing boat with you @BorisJohnson 😬 https://t.co/9GtxHwfivp — Jack Beaumont (@jackbeaumontt) May 11, 2022

Boris Johnson's Sweden visit

On his visit to Sweden, UK PM pledged to support Sweden in the event of increasing threats as both Sweden and Finland are prepared to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Both the leaders signed mutual security assurance declarations on May 11 in an effort to strengthen their security and northern Europe's defences. Boris Johnson stated that it is worth noting that this development occurs at a time when Russia is issuing threats to Sweden and Finland about their NATO membership prospects.

Image: @SwedishPM/Twitter