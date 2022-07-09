Boris Johnson's Resignation Triggers Meme Fest; Fevicol Wades In, States 'we'll Say Again'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's unexpected resignation on Thursday paved the way for political debates as well as sparked a meme fest on social media. Joining the bandwagon of the array of memes opining on the political developments in the UK, Indian adhesive brand Fevicol has also waded in and has taken a satirical dig at Johnson's exit.

Known for its engaging social media campaigns, Fevicol, while resharing one of its older posts with a new message on Twitter, wrote, "(Bor) iss baar hum phirse kahenge..." which roughly translates to - "We will say it again", as they referenced Johnson's exit from the British government.

Notably, the advertisement which featured the famous 'Kohinoor' diamond was reshared by the adhesive brand just a day after Boris Johnson announced his resignation. The post, originally shared in 2020, was another of its savage takes when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle separated from the Royal Family.

Speaking about the advertisement, the largest cut diamond in the world, Kohinoor can be seen resembling the 'Royal Crown' with the tagline "Dear Royal Family, Kohinoor nahi, Fevicol le jaana chahiye tha, translating to (Dear Royal Family, you should have taken Fevicol instead of the Kohinoor)". With this, the brand captioned the post writing, "Fevicol hota toh suss-ex na hota aur parivaar atoot rehta."

Boris Johnson resigns as UK Prime Minister

Earlier on Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation as the Conservative Party leader, stating that he will continue to remain in office till a new leader is appointed.

However, Johnson's dramatic departure has now triggered a fresh round of speculation over who will go on to become the next Prime Minister.

In this speech outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson said, "

"In the past few weeks, I have been trying to convince my colleagues it would be eccentric to change governments when we have achieved so much. I regret not to be successful in those arguments and, of course, it’s painful not to be able to see through those projects myself".

Further adding that the process to choose a new leader commences now, he added that it is the will of the parliamentary Conservative party to elect a new leader for the party.

