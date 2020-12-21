'Born Winner': Australian Couple Names Their Baby 'Dominic', Gets Free Pizza For 60 Years

A couple from Australia, Clementine Oldfield and Anthony Lot recently became parents after giving birth to a baby boy and his name won them a prize worth $10,800 AUD. It all started when the mother became pregnant and the couple decided to name their baby as ‘Dominic’. This is how they won a cash prize that could let them buy 60 years of pizza for free. Domino’s Australia took to its official Instagram handle and announced the winners and also shared the news of the new born baby.

Free pizza for 60 years

“Baked to perfection by mum, Clementine, with a little assistance from dad, Anthony, Dominic was delivered at 1.47am on Wednesday, 9 December, 2020, at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney. Weighing in at 3.907kg, or approximately 23 garlic breads, he is the first baby for the couple and clearly a born winner. Not only was he always destined to be named Dominic (the top choice on mum and dad’s baby name list), but he ensured his debut early on Wednesday morning made his family the front runners for Domino’s 60th Birthday Giveaway – despite mum going into labour three days earlier!”, wrote Dominos in the caption. The outlets also congratulated the couple. According to the reports by The Daily Mail, the couple won the campaign just two hours after it kicked off. The baby was expected to be born earlier but his mom stayed in labour for as long as 72 hours, making them the winners of the competition.

Excited to hear about the incident, netizens took over the comment section. Making a sarcastic remark, ne Instagram user wrote, "Imagine realising that you were named Dominic just so your parents could win free pizza". Netizens can be seen congratulating the couple and tagging their friends in the comment section.

