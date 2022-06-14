A disciplined life is something that everyone wants and wishes for. Starting from school to working in an office, punctuality is often admired. But realistically, it is not always possible for people to always arrive on the dot because there are just too many variables in daily life. Although, managers are not expected to send an employee back home for being a minute late to the office, an employer has raised his own set of rules, which sparked outrage amongst netizens.

A boss at a firm has been called out by netizens online for his extreme office rule. A Reddit user shared a photo of the new office rule that was posted on the notice board in the office. The post, which appeared on the thread, was captioned, "Shout out to the worst place I ever worked (minimum wage, of course)". The rule stated that employees who turn up late to work even by a minute will be required to work 10 minutes extra after 6 PM for every minute they're late.

"For every minute you are late for work, you will be required to work 10 minutes after 6 pm. For example, if you arrive at 10:02, you will have to stay an extra 20 minutes until 6:20 pm. Thanks," ended the note shared in th office.

Netizens say, 'That sounds incredibly illegal'

The new office rule post has garnered around 70.8K upvotes accompanied by several comments. This extreme office rule has set outrage online. People are coming up to criticize the boss for his set of unique and undesirable rules for employees. "do you want to lose employees because that’s how you lose employees", a user wrote in anger. The second user said, "That sounds incredibly illegal and wouldn't hold up in court". The third user expressed, "That seems really dumb and highly illegal".

Image: Unsplash