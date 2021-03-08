Boston Home With ‘open-concept Bathroom’ Goes On Sale For Whopping $900,000

A condo for sale in the jamaica plain neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts has an open-concept bathroom and it has left the viewers astonished. Located in South Street, the bathroom, which has now become popular among real estate agents, features a frosted glass pane which is the only barrier that separates restroom-goers from the rest of the home’s view. The shower, meanwhile, is also visible openly. This week, the house was put up for a sale, and the Boston Trust Realty Group is expecting that it will sell just decently for $900,000, according to local area press reports.

[Credit: Boston Trust Realty Group]

Meanwhile, Boston Magazine found that the condo that has everyone surprised does have an option of installing bathroom walls and separate doors if one desired. But when it comes to buyers in the area, the newly renovated condominium raises eyebrows and needs inmates that overlook the concept of privacy. To enter the bathroom, one does not need to rotate a doorknob or slide a door, it’s a free-flowing “open-concept bathroom,” which has been trending among many properties, sellers explained sharing the photographs. The condo boasts 2,001 square feet, most of which is filled with new hardwoods. There are also new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and plenty of sun-filled windows. The bi-level condo is located along the orange line corridor and a walk to Forest Hills is under two minutes, according to the Boston Trust Realty Group listing.

Company holding out 'hope'

While the Conde with a transparent view bathroom has attracted mixed reactions on the internet, Boston Trust Realty Group founder and the home's listing agent, Robert Nichols told Local12 that the company was holding out hope that there might be a person out there, who could invest. Because the firm needed just one buyer, who prefers it this way and is willing to put their money behind it and embrace the freedom that comes with being able to use the bath in the open. Meanwhile the Boston designer Becky Shea told the network that the days where one hid behind a wall or door when getting ready for work are gone, and so this new concept has taken over since 2019. She added that the use of steel or privacy glass as a barrier is important, but ultimately, showering and getting ready in the open air is an awesome new concept.



LOL but there's a little privacy screen tho



also.. the fake brick wall in a doorway. Come on.. just remove the trim and fill it in.



Such a choppped up single fam — Kris Haight (@HaightNotHate) March 4, 2021

Many years ago I was house-sitting for someone who’d removed the door between her bedroom and the en suite (hinges still showing and all) and I still can’t wrap my head around that fact. — Antonio Savorelli (@antiorario) March 4, 2021

