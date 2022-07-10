Boy Consoles Toddler Brother By Accompanying Him On Ride; Viral Clip Melts Hearts Online

Those who have siblings can vouch for the magical bond with their kin, that dominates every other personal relationship in their lives. Among the array of viral videos circulating on social media, clips depicting the heartwarming bond between siblings have a separate fanbase altogether. Lately, a video showing the bonding between two brothers has been doing rounds on social media which, going by its comments, has melted the hearts of many netizens.

The viral clip opens up to an amusement park wherein a group of kids can be seen enjoying a ride. As the operator starts the ride and it gets moving, a boy aged two (as per the caption inside the clip) can be seen crying seemingly frightened of being alone. However, his three-year-old sibling was just behind him in the next cabin of the ride. Noticing the panicked toddler, the ride operator put him beside his brother in the same cabin and the latter can be seen comforting his younger brother. As the video progresses, it can be seen that the toddler was happy since his brother was beside him for company.

The video was shared on Instagram by the user going by the name 'The Monte Family' with the caption, "my brother's keeper". As the video progressed, the text on it read, "My two-year-old wanted to sit by himself but started crying once the ride moved. So, the ride operator stopped the ride and sat him with his brother instead. My 3-year-old consoled him and he stopped crying right away."

Netizens pour love for cute bonding between siblings

The viral video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 262K views accompanied by likes and comments. The viral news has also prompted many to express their views. "Sooooo cute. They look so much alike I mistook them for twins", a user wrote. A second user wrote, "Thank you ride operator they don’t always do that". The third user commented, "aww sweet brother & thankfully attuned operator. some people would just be like 'not my problem'."

Image: Instagram/@themontefamily