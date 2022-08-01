Boy Cutely Rants At Mom On Being Asked To Do Homework; Netizens Find It Relatable

Children are known for their innocence, something that is often displayed in the manner in which they uninhibitedly express their feelings.

This was proved in a video that surfaced on the internet, which shows a little boy expressing his frustration with his studies.

The viral video opens up to show a small boy with a book in front of him and a pencil in his hand. As his mother records him talking and doing homework, he tells her he was feeling 'harassed' and asked her, 'Why have I come into this world?" The child went on to say that he wants to 'leave the world." When his mom asks him why, he replies, "because you are bad."

The text inserted in the video read, "This is what happens when mom asks to finish homework". The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Monday motivation".

Netizens' reactions to video of child frustrated with homework

The video has melted the hearts of many on the Internet and several netizens related it to their childhood. The viral video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 98.9K views. The video has received more than 9K likes and there was also a flood of comments below the video.

A user noticed the candy on his book and wrote, "Complete homework for a candy ughhh tough task". A second user wrote, "Ouch poor baby." "Me for real" and "He is literally me" were some of the comments by people who found it relatable.