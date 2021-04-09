Last Updated:

Boy Drops Flour On His Face In A Viral Video On Twitter; Netizens React

A boy drops flour on his face in this viral video and the netizens are amused while a section of Twitterati sympathises with the ordeal of the toddler. Watch.

Source: Fred Schultz Twitter

A video of a little boy making an attempt to bake a cake is doing the rounds of the internet. While the video left a section of netizens amused, others sympathised and enquired if the boy was okay. On the other hand, a couple of Twitterati turned the stills of the video into hilarious memes. 

A boy drops flour on his face in a viral video

A Twitter handle by the name of Fred Schultz, with a followers' count of over 68k, shared the video on its feed on April 6. The six-second-long video has garnered over 6 million views on the micro-blogging site; is still counting. In the clip, a little boy, presumably a toddler, can be seen dressed as a chef in an apron and a chef hat.

As the video progressed further, the little boy can be seen filling flour into a measuring cup and adding it to the bowl, kept on a table. However, not before trying to pull off a stylish stunt by raising his hand high up in the air to put flour in the bowl. On this, he ended up dropping flour on his face. Immediately, his mother rushed to his rescue and attended to him as the toddler rubbed his eyes. "Welcome to Flavor Town", the user captioned the video.

Watch the viral video here:

The viral "boy drops flour on his face" video clip bagged a mixed response in the comments section. "This is the worst. A child instantly going from the highest of highs to lowest of lows", an excerpt of a reply to the video read. Meanwhile, another comment read, "You might want to practice this kind of thing, before trying to shoot a YouTube video with your 3-year-old as the star influencer".

On the other hand, the laughing-face emoticon was a common sight. A few viewers dropped their response with intriguing GIF images. Displaying his/her creativity with a pun, a Twitter user wrote, "the new in-flour-encer".  A comment saw a GIF image of British chef Gordon Ramsay, and the clip read, "Your journey has been extraordinary". Check the tweets below. 

Promo Image Source: Fred Schultz Twitter

