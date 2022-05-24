Life without friends would be dull, and it is the presence of a friend that can light up even the darkest days in a person's life. In line with this thought, a video doing rounds on the internet is winning several hearts. The viral video shows a little boy helping his specially-abled classmate in a wheelchair to participate in school games.

The video opens to show a group of children playing inside the school premises. Amongst all the children playing there, one of them chose to help his friend participate in a race by helping him in moving his wheelchair. The boy didn't want his differently-abled classmate to miss out and so he first ran to win the race and then pushed the wheelchair of his classmate inside what appears to be the hall or the games area of the school. The video was shared on Twitter by an account called FredSchultz35. The caption to the video read: "Buddy making sure his friend is included in the fun".

Buddy making sure his friend is included in on the fun. 😁❤️🔥🧑‍🦽 pic.twitter.com/zgDv4nMNvP — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) May 22, 2022

'Great parenting skills', Netizens react

The video has garnered around two million views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The video has prompted many to put out their views, "Ur school has done a marvellous job dear....may you spread the message, beyond d confines of school...Blessed are d parents and teachers who teach you ..... (sic)", a user wrote.

A second user commented, "If this doesn't put a smile on your face and realize all is not lost in the world I don't know what will. Kindness cost nothing but leaves everyone feeling better (sic)". A third user expressed, "Great parenting skills right here. Such respect. My tweet of the day (sic)".

(Image: @FredSchultz35/Twitter)