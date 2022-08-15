Boy Reaches 100 YouTube Subscribers; 'adorable' Friend Gifts Him Wooden 'play Button'

YouTube has become an innate part of everyone's life and it's not only for adults but also for kids. Nowadays, kids are aware of YouTube, and not just aware, some kids are actually content creators with their own YouTube channels. Proving this, a post on Twitter has been doing rounds, where a kid receives a wooden button from a friend on reaching 100 subscribers.

Matt Koval, a content creator, shared how his son hit 100 subscribers. And to congratulate this achievement, his friend gifted him a wooden play button similar to something that YouTube does when creators reach a certain subscriber milestone. Sharing about the same, he tweeted a photo of a wooden plank that resembled a YouTube play button. He also wrote, "My son hit 100 subscribers so his friend made him this wooden play button".

'This makes me happy'

The viral pic has garnered around 27.8K likes accompanied by several retweets. The post has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Such a wholesome friendship you have going on over there". A second user wrote, "Adorable! My kids want to start their channel and I am not sure if I want them to. What has been your experience?". A third user wrote, "Congratulations to your son on this achievement!!!!! The friend's gesture is really sweet!!!!".

