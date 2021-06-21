Boyfriend Designs Graduation Dress For Girlfriend, Netizens Praise The Craftsmanship

A boyfriend’s heartwarming gesture for his girlfriend has won praises online after she shared images of a dress he designed for her. While taking to Twitter, user @9eena shared several pictures showcasing how her boyfriend sketched out the dress pattern, sourced the fabric and then finally stitched it all together to design a graduation dress for her. The post about his sweet gesture has taken the internet by storm and has left netizens in complete awe.

The caption of the post read, “Bf made my grad dress”. The post is complete with four images. One picture shows the design of the dress on paper. Another image showcases the Twitter user’s partner selecting the right material. One picture also shows the social media user wearing the final output, while the boyfriend is seen sitting behind with a priceless facial expression.

Bf made my grad dress :’-) pic.twitter.com/TF5ZaxGz42 — gnat (@9eena) June 15, 2021

‘Renovated Tinkerbell dress’

Since shared, the Twitter post has gone viral with netizens lauding the boyfriend for putting in all the extra effort to make a dress for his partner’s graduation. With over 353,000 likes and thousands of comments, the post has definitely won people over. “Can we just appreciate that work?? Like omg, you look like a fairy, it’s so gorgeous. He did an incredible job!” wrote one user.

Another said, “Everything about this is so cute”. “The dress reminded me of Tinker Bell .. the whole thing is so magical,” said third. “Forget about the dress, I loved his effort and thought,” wrote fourth.

it looks like a flower or like tinkbell's dress that's so precious — ‏ً (@bbcowpix) June 16, 2021

The dress is beautiful on you! It looks incredible, and I'm definitely impressed by the craftsmanship. Thanks for sharing — Sam Bozarth (@SamBozarth) June 16, 2021

It’s his smile of pride accomplishment and happiness for his girl in the last pic🥺 so wholesome — Miss TwelveTwenty✨ (@PhenomenallyZ_) June 16, 2021

Not only is the dress cute but how he’s so proud looking at it while your wearing it is so nice 🥺💕 — Des🌝 (@_xoxomsmarie) June 16, 2021

This is adorable. It looks like a mix between a fairy dress and like a medieval type dress. I think it looks great on you. 🥺 — Corbin Brier (@Corbin_Brier) June 16, 2021

Looks like renovated tinkerbell dress to me. Lovely tho. 💗 pic.twitter.com/0d7KmRJqvX — Zini ⚘ ♡ B (my love) (@Rosezee_exo) June 16, 2021

Just smiling there in the background while you shine like a real boyfriend should, LOVE IT🥺 pic.twitter.com/xujVHVZWyX — Boitumelo (@byjunju) June 16, 2021

Meanwhile, in a similar instance, another man too set the bar pretty high with the proposal he had planned. William Hunn popped the question to his girlfriend with five different engagement rings. He went down on his knee and proposed with five different rings. The girlfriend, on the other hand, wore all five of them and showed them off to everyone.

