Brain Teaser: What Animal Do You See In This Image? Viral Puzzle Leaves Netizens Perplexed

The recent animal puzzle that went viral over the internet is a big brain spin. For those who are fond of watching such brain-twisters, they sure would enjoy a new optical illusion that has surfaced on the internet. After a puzzle of a 'man’s face that has images of different animals’ went viral, here is a mystifying brain spin that is based on a person’s optical illusion.

This pattern is believed to form an illusion of either a ‘Cat or Moose’ depending upon how one’s brain works. The illusion formed by a person depicts how the human brain works. ''Whatever image we would see isn’t a part of the pattern, but just an optical illusion formed by our brain,'' a twitter user captioned a post that has the puzzle as part of it.

Depending on how your brain works, (left or right brain) you'll either see a cat or a moose in this pattern. Whatever animal you see isn’t part of the image, it’s just an optical illusion created by your own brain. If you zoom in on any of the features the illusion disappears. pic.twitter.com/lRwhGG3GDY — 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝙃𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙨 (@tlhicks713) November 19, 2021

Netizens were left amused as they were curious to know how the human brain can perceive visuals in ways very different from what they actually are. "So a cat is left brain?", a netizen questioned in the comments section of the post, while others were left scratching their heads and trying to figure out the different possibilities from what they could see. The puzzle is a rather tricky brain teaser as there is no definite way as to how the human brain can work; it can perceive things very differently depending on whether your brain is left or right sided. Here is what netizens had to say about the puzzle:

"i see a cat too, but first i saw a fox", a comment read.

"my brain is foxy", the other said.

"So a cat is left brain?", followed by other.

What do you see?

This animal puzzle is just basically the brain's formation of an optical illusion, it does not have any specific images of animals. Earlier, a puzzle of a man's face went viral wherein one can see images of different animals on his face. This optical pattern is interesting as people are convinced that they can see a cat while others are curious to know which side of the brain works, the left or right, on seeing either of them.

Image: Unsplash