Brave Cop Saves Passenger After He Slips While Boarding A Moving Train: Watch

A cop serving the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is being hailed as a hero after he saved a man who slipped between the railway tracks while trying to board a moving train. The spine chilling incident made its way online after the Ministry of Railway shared the CCTV footage from Goa’s Vasco station. In the footage, the vigilant cop could be seen pulling the passenger seconds before he could get crushed by the moving train.
The 20-second long video starts by showing the busy railway station. A few seconds in the clip, shows a man hurriedly rushing to catch the Vasco-Patna Express. However, as he tries to step up the train, he slips and slides into the tracks. Within seconds, a vigilant cop could be seen rushing and pulling the man, thereby saving his life.
Sharing the video, the ministry warned that all the “passengers are requested not to board/deboard a moving train. It may risk your life”. Meanwhile, the video has left the internet stunned. With over 10 thousand views and numerous reactions, people have flocked to hail the valour and attentiveness of the RPF cop as well as slam the foolishness of the man.
Life saving act by RPF personnel at Vasco station in SWR!March 11, 2021
At Vasco station,a passenger tried to board the moving train 02741 Vasco-Patna express &slipped into the gap between Platform and train
Passengers are requested not to board/deboard a moving train. It may risk your life. pic.twitter.com/zkIva0rAkJ
“Time & again Railways are putting up videos to warn passengers of the dangers of boarding a running train but nobody heeds. Such pax who do this must be penalized as a deterrent, “ suggested a user. “In our India the strict rules itself not followed by our public so it is necessary to make some change in the infrastructure to prevent this type of incidents. (overcrowding and to get a seat in the compartment they are getting into a running train ),” added another. “Thanks for saving a life,” read the third comment.
brave RPF officer— Chinmay salkar (@chinmay_salkar) March 11, 2021
Very good congratulations sir— Rajkumar (@Rajkuma24780352) March 11, 2021
Brave RPF, thanks..— Biswajit Roy (@ballu_18) March 11, 2021
Develop the system of Automatic Door Lock and Unlock like Metro IN every train to ensure the safety of the Passengers...— drkartik m (@kartikm4) March 11, 2021
The only way to stop such mishap!!
Can Indian railways reduce the gap between railway platform and the train coach or install safety features such as this ? ðŸ‘‡ðŸ¼ pic.twitter.com/AvnFOEWYRf— à¤®à¥à¤‚à¤—à¥‡à¤°à¥€à¤²à¤¾à¤² ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@bluspidor) March 11, 2021
A few weeks ago, a cop serving the Mumbai Police force was also deemed as a local hero after he saved a man who slipped on the railway tracks while boarding a moving train. The entire incident was captured by CCTV of the railway station as Mumbai Police shared the clip on Twitter. In the clip, it is clearly visible that the man fell into gap between platform and the train as he loses balance. The video shows the brave officer pulling the unidentified man from slipping under the moving train. “Your safety is in good hands,” the police department wrote while lauding the officer.
