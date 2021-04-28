Brazil: Swimming Pool Crashes Into Car Park, Watch Terrifying Video

In a bizarre incident, a swimming pool crashed into a car park at a beachfront condominium in Brazil. The never-seen-before incident took place in Vila Velha, Espírito Santo and involved a 75-foot long pool suddenly collapsing onto a free car wash. A CCTV footage of the whole incident surfaced online and confirms that no injuries were reported and no vehicles were damaged in the collapse.

In the aftermath, 270 people residing in the condo were evacuated by the emergency forces, G1 reported adding that all of them were then shifted to a hotel in the vicinity. As per the Brazilian media outlet, the building was constructed by Agro, which also paid for the residents’ stay. According to the newspaper Folha Vitori, the pool was temporarily shut down for a short period of three months last year due to a leak.

'Free fall'

Meanwhile, a brief clip of the incident that could have turned tragic otherwise, was posted on Reddit. Soon, the post was flocked by scores of residents, many of whom wondered what would have happened if it was an infinity pool located high above on the building. "Now imagine swimming in an infinity pool extending out on some skyscraper 100 floors up! ðŸŽ¶I’m free fallin’," wrote a user. "Look at the thickness of that slab... Or lack of it. There's probably like 100ton of water sitting there? And zero supports under it either. (Not that Im a civil engineer, but considering my garage needs to have a 150mm slab just to park trucks on...)," added another.

(Image Credits: U/Leandroas/Reddit.com)

