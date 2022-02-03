Brazilian Father-daughter Dance On Bengali 'Kacha Badam' Song; Takes Internet By Storm

Contributing to the number of fascinating videos on the trending Bengali song ‘Kacha Badam’, this Brazilian father and daughter dance has taken the internet by storm. The original video which portrays a seller, Bhuban Badyakar, from West Bengal singing the song with catchy lyrics while selling peanuts on the streets became social media trend instantly, with people all around India currently grooving in the tune. However, this viral Bengali song has created a mark aboard too.

Brazilian Father-Daughter dance on 'Kacha Badam'

The video footage which is uploaded on Instagram reveals that Pablo and his small daughter Veronica are dancing in very synchronise steps to the song. At the beginning of the video, it can be witnessed that the performance has been conducted in a bathroom, where the little Veronica is seen to be standing in some elevated place to attain her father’s height. As the music was played, they both started to dance gracefully. As the video headway, it can be seen that the Brazilian father has been singing the Bengali song. At the end of the video, big, bright smiles can be seen on both of their faces.

The short video footage featuring the unique Father-daughter dance was uploaded on the Instagram page of “pabloeveronicaoficial” with the caption, “Love”.

Take a look at viral father-daughter dance video:

Netizens' reactions to father-daughter dance on 'Kacha Badam' song

The Father-daughter dance video which was uploaded a day before on the platform has garnered thousands of likes. Since the video was uploaded, Instagram users have been pouring love and affection into the comments section. One of the Instagram users said, “That badam man going global”, while another commented, “Watching this on repeat, love the lil doll’s expression” and the third wrote, “Love from India”. While others said, “Oh God! this local Indian song reached so high, but fab, she's so cute.”

Take look at some of comments on father-daughter dance video:

(Image: Instagram/@pabloeveronicaoficial)