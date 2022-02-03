Last Updated:

Brazilian Father-daughter Dance On Bengali 'Kacha Badam' Song; Takes Internet By Storm

The video footage which is uploaded on Instagram reveals that Pablo and his small daughter Veronica are dancing in very synchronise steps to 'Kacha Badam' song

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Brazilian Father

Image: Instagram/@pabloeveronicaoficial


Contributing to the number of fascinating videos on the trending Bengali song ‘Kacha Badam’, this Brazilian father and daughter dance has taken the internet by storm. The original video which portrays a seller, Bhuban Badyakar, from West Bengal singing the song with catchy lyrics while selling peanuts on the streets became social media trend instantly, with people all around India currently grooving in the tune. However, this viral Bengali song has created a mark aboard too.  

Brazilian Father-Daughter dance on 'Kacha Badam'

The video footage which is uploaded on Instagram reveals that Pablo and his small daughter Veronica are dancing in very synchronise steps to the song. At the beginning of the video, it can be witnessed that the performance has been conducted in a bathroom, where the little Veronica is seen to be standing in some elevated place to attain her father’s height. As the music was played, they both started to dance gracefully. As the video headway, it can be seen that the Brazilian father has been singing the Bengali song. At the end of the video, big, bright smiles can be seen on both of their faces. 

The short video footage featuring the unique Father-daughter dance was uploaded on the Instagram page of “pabloeveronicaoficial” with the caption, “Love”. 

Take a look at viral father-daughter dance video: 

Netizens' reactions to father-daughter dance on 'Kacha Badam' song 

The Father-daughter dance video which was uploaded a day before on the platform has garnered thousands of likes. Since the video was uploaded, Instagram users have been pouring love and affection into the comments section. One of the Instagram users said, “That badam man going global”, while another commented, “Watching this on repeat, love the lil doll’s expression” and the third wrote, “Love from India”. While others said, “Oh God! this local Indian song reached so high, but fab, she's so cute.” 

READ | 'Masterpiece': Bhuban Badyakar croons 'Kacha Badam' song to sell peanuts; trends online

Take look at some of comments on father-daughter dance video:  

      

(Image: Instagram/@pabloeveronicaoficial)

READ | Rain-fed landslides kill at least 19 in southern Brazil
READ | Priyanka Chopra disciplining younger brother in viral video leaves internet in splits
READ | Ice cream rolls made from Maggi takes internet by storm; Watch viral video
READ | China: Viral video of mentally ill woman chained to wall in Jiangsu sparks outrage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Brazilian Father, Pablo, Veronica
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com