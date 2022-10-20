Brazilian Man Sets New Guinness World Record For Farthest Eyeball Pop

Brazilian man Tio Chico, better known as Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita, has set a Guinness World Record for the farthest eyeball pop in the male category. He could pop his eye at a dilation of 0.71 inches (18.2mm) beyond his eye socket. This was verified in the city of Paulo, Brazil on January 10, 2022.

Chico discovered his talent at the age of 9

Chico was nine years old when he used to enjoy making funny faces in front of the mirror. It was then that he realised that his eyeballs could pop out much more than his peers. When he showed the eyeball pop to his parents, they thought it to be a health problem. But, as it turned out, Chico was absolutely fine; in fact, this was a talent!

Chico has Globe Luxation

Globe Luxation is said to happen when a person's eyeball pops out of the eye socket much more than it normally does. Using a 'Proptometer', an optometrist measures the 'pop'. Measuring the pop is quite a scientific process, where one needs to take three readings and the average is considered as the final measurement. Sidney's ophthalmologist says that the Globe Luxation does not affect his health adversely; in fact, it is a rare gift that he possesses. Sidney says, "My skill is definitely a gift. It came from my father, my mother and the creator, too".

Chico loses his ability to see for a few seconds while he pops out his eyes

Sidney says he cannot see anything while his eyes pop out. It takes him a few seconds before he can focus again. Chico uses lubricants to take care of his eyes and can pop them out for 20-30 seconds. He is proud to have achieved the title in the Guinness World Record because now people all over the world know him, not just in Brazil.