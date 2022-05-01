Wedding celebrations are always a reason for fun with unique bridal entries to entertaining dance performances and all the spicy foodstuff adding colour to the event. Apart from the bride and groom, wedding celebrations also witness celebrations from the dear and near of them. A wedding video featuring a unique celebration, currently doing the rounds on the internet will for sure leave you stunned.

In the viral video, one can see a bride and a groom standing together on the stage. Before starting the garland ceremony, the bride could be seen with a piece of sweet in her hands which she offered to the groom, which the latter ignored. After being annoyed by the groom's ignorance, the bride rubbed the whole piece of a sweet on his face. The groom, without delaying for even a second, slapped the bride, leaving many shocked. However, the bride didn't stop there as she returned the slap hard to the groom and within moments it erupted into a huge fight on the stage.

The video was shared by popular comedian and actor Sunil Grover on his official Instagram handle." Don't get angry! it's just the beginning of life. Otherwise, they both are compatible with all 36 virtues matched (translated from Hindi)", he wrote in the caption while sharing the video. The video has grabbed the attention of many while leaving many chuckling and some others stunned.

‘And they lived happily ever after’, netizens react

The video has garnered more than 3.8 million views accompanied by a plethora of likes and comments and the numbers keep surging. The video has also prompted people to put out their views with one user writing, "‘and they lived happily ever after’ gets a new meaning…" A second user wrote, "Made for Tease other". Meanwhile, a third user wrote, "And kids that's how i met your Mother". The Internet was full of similar hilarious responses to the slap video.

Image: Unsplash