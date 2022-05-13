Bride And Groom Perform Fiery Stunt On Wedding Day, Netizens 'mesmerised'; Watch Video

Nowadays, people are becoming way too competitive when it comes to wedding arrangements. While brides, grooms and their families come up with unique ideas for their big day, many people come up with unique concepts that have never been seen before; ranging from unique entries with different arrangements for wedding rituals to astounding performances. A video has been been doing the rounds on the internet, wherein a bride and a groom decided on a unique entry, leaving their guests on edge and at the same time excited, as they cheered the couple on.

In the video posted on Instagram, the bride and groom are seen in a photo op whey they set themselves on fire. After exchanging their vows, they walked together holding hands, literally amidst fire, while the guests at the wedding watched and cheered for them. However, this stunt was performed by taking all the necessary precautions. "When stunt people marry," read the caption of the video.

Moreover, as per a Dailystar report, a newlywed couple burnt down their house while they made a dramatic exit from their wedding reception this week, staging a frankly outrageous fire stunt that involved deliberately setting themselves on fire. This entry was unique but risky at the same time.

'Russ!!! That’s incredible', netizens react

The video has accumulated around 76.1K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has also prompted many to put out their views. "This is amazing… I am mesmerized I really looking forward to see the photo’s", a user wrote. A second one expressed, "They didn’t have sparklers, they WERE the sparklers". "Russ!!! That’s incredible. Tom never told me this was an option…", a third user mentioned.

Image: Unsplash