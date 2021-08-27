Bride And Groom Set Couple Goals, Do Push-ups Decked Up In Wedding Attire, Watch

The Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have definitely made all of us a bit lazy without much physical activity. However, it has also been seen that working out often becomes an addiction for some fitness enthusiasts and they follow strict discipline no matter what. Some of them even take it to the next level as can be seen in the case of these newlyweds in the viral video. The video shared on Instagram shows the bride and groom doing push-ups together at their wedding. The video was shared by the bride Akshita Arora who is also a fitness coach. “A couple who lifts together ends up getting married,” read the caption of the video.

In the short video, the couple is seen doing push-ups drapped in their wedding attire. While the bride is seen wearing cream and a red lehenga, the groom had donned a pink sherwani. The video shows them doing push-ups comfortably despite not being in an outfit not meant for exercising. The video has gone viral on social media since being shared some 22 hours ago. It has garnered more than 2,000 likes and around 100 comments. "Some damn couple goals! [sic," wrote an Instagram user. "OMG. This is awesome. How many rounds you guys were able to pull off in heavy attire’s [sic]," wrote another user. Meanwhile, one user said, "Save this video. Ur grand kids will be super proud [sic]." "This is really awesome. Never seen anything like this before [sic]," read a comment.

Recently, in a similar kind of incident, a video of a woman doing push-ups dressed in a lehenga had surfaced on social media. The short clip featured a woman decked up in a bridal outfit and wearing jewellery with her hair and makeup done doing push-ups. The video was been shared by Aana Arora on Instagram, who according to her Instagram profile is a personal coach, model and dietician. The video had gone viral gathering over 5,00,000 likes. In the caption, the user had also mentioned the name of the people associated with lehenga, jewellery, makeup, and photography.

