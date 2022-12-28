Bride Dodges Varmala From Groom By Striking Matrix Pose, Leaves Netizens Impressed

Weddings videos have their own genre of following on social media as it is always fun to watch the little fun bits and happy moments from someone's special day. Attending Indian weddings might be exhausting, especially when you’re part of the family and definitely when for the bride or groom. However, all the ‘taam-jhaam’ is worth it as Indian weddings are full of tradition, music, dance, and love, all of which is truly a joy to witness. Many times, some funny moments from shadis are caught on camera that go viral and bring a smile to the faces of social media users.

This is one such video that is winning hearts online, where a bride and groom can be seen sharing an adorable moment during the jaimala ceremony. The clip shows a bride looking beautiful in a deep-red lehenga and a groom dressed in a beige sherwani standing on the stage for their jaimala ceremony. The groom happily bends his head, when the bride puts the jaimala around his neck.

The bride, however, tries to be goofy and dodges the jaimala by doing a standing backbend yoga pose. The bride bends her back almost all the way into a bridge while not losing her balance at all despite her heavy lehenga. The groom and all the guests crack up and despite the bride’s attempts to dodge the jaimala, he manages to put it around her neck.

Watch the viral video below:

The reel was shared by Instagram user ‘prachitomar2207' and has racked up over 1.7 million views along with 144k likes. "When the bride took yoga too seriously," the user wrote in the caption. Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. A user commented, "Ramdev baba be like: Hamari Chhori Chhoro se kam hai ke?" Another user wrote, "Matrix wali dulhan."

