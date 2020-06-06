'Life In Corona': Bride And Groom Exchange Face Masks Instead Of Garlands During Wedding

What netizens are calling “life in Corona” is the viral video of a bride and groom practising ‘Mask Pehnaai Rasam’ instead of exchanging the traditional Indian wedding garland or 'Warmala'. The video was posted on Twitter on June 4 and since then it has been making several rounds on the internet. In the 24-second clip, both individuals are handed over blue-coloured surgical masks which they make each other wear while being dressed in traditional wedding attire. Moreover, the attendees of the ceremony can also be heard cheering for the couple.

Wow.. wermaala ki jagaah mask pehnaai ki rasam.. pic.twitter.com/eOheHHupMo — Arif Aajakia (@arifaajakia) June 4, 2020

‘Innovation at its best’

The video has garnered nearly ten thousand views on Twitter and people have lauded the “innovation”. Many internet users even noted that such would be life even after the world’s battle with the novel coronavirus ends. However, some internet users were also seen predicting the place where such a unique ceremony took place and several netizens presumed it would be a Nepalese wedding.

If I am not mistake this is Dogra ritual. Could be Uttarakhand as well. — vīrapota (@virapota) June 4, 2020

Hindus are always flexible.... — Sanजिव 🇮🇳🇮🇳🚩 (@Sanjeev73495105) June 4, 2020

Read - 'Bharat': Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's BTS Wedding Scene Takes Internet By Storm

Namaste Sir 🙏🙏.

Jyada samay ke leye nahin hai Corona ka dar nahin hai .🤣🤣 — Akhand Bharat ..Apna Bharat (@Rajivan22291838) June 4, 2020

Mask kabhi nahi utaarna. — Pramod Pillai (@pillspramod) June 4, 2020

Ahead of Covid... 😷😂 — TEETA KOCHAR (@TeetaKochar) June 4, 2020

Read - Kareena Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' Wardrobe To Take Fashion Cues From

Nepal is a beautiful country. Especially their temples too good. 🙂 — सर्वज्ञ वत्स (मोलू) (@sarvagya_vats) June 4, 2020

इस दंपत्ति के बीच झगड़े कम होंगे🤐🤐🤐 — बकलोलुद्दीन फ़ैख (@Pradeep38335735) June 4, 2020

Warmaala is for a lifetime (generally),



Mask is for a lifetime as well ? (may do wonders)😂 — Dévèn (@devfr) June 4, 2020

Read - Maximum 50 People At Weddings, 20 In Last Rite Rituals: Jharkhand's New Guidelines

Read - Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan To Have Their Wedding In Temple? Read Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.