Bride Hand Knits Her Wedding Dress On The New York Subway For 9 Months, Watch Video

A bride hand-knit her own wedding dress over a period of nine months while commuting on the New York City subway. Esther Andrews explained the process of creating the wedding outfit in a TikTok video which she shared on Instagram. The video shows Andrews knitting her dress while sitting on the subway and attaching the gown with knitted tomatoes.

Bride knits her wedding dress

The video opens with Andrews saying, "I hand knit my wedding dress on the New York City subway for 9 months and this was the journey. Andrews hand-knit the dress over nine months while travelling on the New York City subway. She did not finish the dress until the day before her wedding. Andrews dress was made of 4 miles of mohair lace yarn, and it featured layers of ruffles. She also knitted tiny tomatoes all over the dress. Andrews said in the video that her dress was inspired by "space pirate meets a tomato patch because it was just silly and fun." She also made her groom's outfit, which looked like an astronaut suit. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered 1266 likes and several reactions. Netizens loved the wedding outfit and took to the comments section to praise the wedding outfit and the designer. One user commented, "That's awesome Esther! More incredible things to come!". Another user commented, "This is unbelievable! What an amazing dress." Another individual wrote, "This is amazing and the creation is absolutely beautiful! Talk about labor of love!". Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: EstherAndrewsBridal/Instagram

