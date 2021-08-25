Bride In Kashmir Breaks Stereotype By Driving To Her In-laws' House After Wedding; Watch

Marriages in India are full of customs and rituals and one such thing which is being followed for centuries is the bride being escorted to their in-laws' home in a lavishly adorned car. But skipping the customary rite, a beautiful video of a bride driving a car and going to her in-laws' home has completely shocked the netizens. For just a lovely reason, this empowering footage of a Kashmiri bride has gone popular on social media where she can be seen sitting next to her husband while driving, rather than sitting at the back.

More about the Kashmiri bride breaking the stereotype

In the clip that went viral on Twitter, it can be seen that the lovely bride was dressed up in traditional attire. The husband also seemed to be happy in supporting her act. This video clip has been shared by Ahmed Ali Fayyaz on his Twitter account with the caption, “A bride driving herself with the groom to her in-laws.”

A bride driving herself with the groom to her in-laws. #KhudkafeelKashmir pic.twitter.com/lwRRy4QRw5 — Ahmed Ali Fayyaz (@ahmedalifayyaz) August 24, 2021

The footage has gone viral on Twitter, Facebook, as well as YouTube. More than 9800 people have seen it and the number is still growing. The bride's courage was praised by internet users. One of the Twitter users has written, “Vow great... Congratulations to the lovely couple”, while the other has written, “Breaking the stereotypes”.

Breaking the stereotypes . What lovely . https://t.co/iqzbs7i040 — Arhan Waheed (@ArhanWaheed) August 24, 2021

This simple act has disrupted gender stereotypes by challenging the archaic structure in which a groom normally drives the bride home. Not to mention, she has also broken the stigma that brides have to be shy while stepping into her spouse's house. Moreover, there has long been a stereotype about women being bad drivers and that can be considered shattered too.

Another incident related to the bride driving to her in-laws

Earlier, a bride from Kolkata had driven her spouse to her in-laws' house. Following the wedding in February, Sneha Singhi grabbed the steering wheel as her husband Saugat Upadhaya sat beside her in the passenger seat. Sneha had mentioned that she had discussed her plan to drive to the in-laws' house.

