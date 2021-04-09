Bride Of Woman's Son Turns Out To Be Her Long-lost Daughter, Wedding Still Happens

In a strange incident, a woman in Suzhou, China, recently discovered that her son’s bride is her long lost daughter. The Chinese woman had lost her daughter as a baby decades ago. The incident took place on the wedding day when the mother noticed a very familiar birthmark on the bride’s hand. According to the reports by various local media houses, the birthmark was exactly similar to that of her daughter. On noticing the birthmark, she asked the bride’s parents if they had adopted her.

Mother unites with daughter after decades

When the bride’s parents confirmed her doubt, the woman broke into tears. She said that she had been trying to find her daughter for 20 years. On seeing her biological mother getting emotional, the bride also started crying as she told that she had been trying to find her biological mother since some time now. She also said that finding her biological mother was a happier occasion than the wedding. This sparked a debate as to if it was legal for both of them to continue with the wedding. Also, the bride was concerned as she thought that she will be marrying her biological brother.

The couple could go ahead with the wedding as they were not biologically related. After the Chinese woman had failed to find her daughter, she had adopted a boy. On listening to this, the bride was relieved and the couple continued with their wedding rituals and celebrations. According to the reports by The Oriental Daily, the guests who had come to attend the wedding heard about this and blessed the couple as well as the mother and daughter.

(Image Credits: RepresentativeImage/Pixabay)