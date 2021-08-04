Bride Pushing Groom And Photographer Into Water Leaves Netizens In Splits; Watch Video

Funny incidents are bound to happen in a marriage ceremony and videos of these incidents often circulate on social media. Adding to the list, a hilarious clip of the bride and groom has surfaced on the internet. The video shows the bride and groom posing during the photo shoot. But, as soon as the photographer comes to explain about a pose, the bride pushes both the groom and photographer into the water.

Bride pushes groom and photographer into the water

The video shared by a page named hepgul5 on Instagram features the bride, groom and the photographer. The video shows the bride and groom posing on a stage in the middle of the water. As the couple tries to strike a pose, the photographer comes to teach them a romantic pose. He comes on the stage and holds the groom’s hand to explain to the bride how to pose. The bride, however, pushed both the groom and the photographer into the water. She then starts laughing while both of them stare at her. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has got over 2,861 likes. The hilarious clip of the bride and groom has caught the attention of netizens. Social media users after watching the video poured laughing emojis in the comments section. Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a hilarious clip of the bride and groom has surfaced on the internet. The video shows the bride and groom on stage, performing a garland ceremony. In the video, the bride comfortably puts the garland around the groom’s neck. The guests can be heard cheering while fireworks can also be seen on stage. But, during the groom's turn to put the garland around the bride’s neck, she starts running around the stage and it seems that she was trying to play ‘kabaddi’.

IMAGE: hepgul5/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.