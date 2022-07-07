Wedding preparation needs a lot of time and efforts by the bride and groom, and also by the families involved. No denying the fact that wedding rituals are just delightful to watch and there are several rituals during a wedding, like Haldi, Mehendi, and sangeet that appeal to everyone. The custom of hiding the groom's name or initials in the Mehendi design on the bride's hands and arms, for example, is a game that a pair plays on the wedding night.

As of now, a video of the same has been doing rounds on the internet, where a bride used a unique way of hiding her groom's initials.

The viral video opens up to show the bride, who goes by the name Anjali Tapadia, posting a video on her personal page with Mehendi in her hands that shows variety of paintings by celebrated artists. The groom who guessed all the intricacies right on their wedding night goes by the name Aakarsh Tandon. Sharing the video, in a part of the caption, the bride wrote, “Weddings can be anxiety-inducing. Especially if things aren’t in your control and are being orchestrated by the families. This is part of the many little things I did to calm myself down and add a touch of Anjali to each ceremony.”

Netizens say, 'GORGEOUS!'

The viral wedding video has garnered around 423K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has prompted many to express their views, "Damnnn so creative," a user wrote. A second user spelt, "I have never admired bridal Mehendi.......but this one ....OMG."A third user wrote, "Wow, such a great concept!!"

Image: Instagram/@anjalitapadiya