Bride Showcasing Flexibility Skills During Varmala Ceremony Leaves Netizens Amused; Watch

Several videos of wedding ceremonies surface on the internet and they often capture the attention of netizens. In the wedding ceremony, the bride and groom do not hesitate to pull each other's leg. Recently, a hilarious video of the bride and groom has surfaced on the internet where the bride showcases her flexibility to tease the groom during varmala ceremony. The clip has gone viral on the internet and has left the netizens amused.

The video has been posted by @parulgargmakeup on Instagram alongside the caption, "Bend it like". In the video, the bride and groom can be seen standing facing each other as they are about to exchange the garlands. As the groom tries to put the garland on the bride, she shows off her flexibility.

Dressed in a red lehenga, the bride bends backwards as the groom tries to place the garland and as he tries more, she bends further. Lastly, the groom moves his wife-to be towards him. The couple can be seen laughing throughout the fun-filled varmala ceremony. Watch the video here:

Netizens call her 'Matrix bride'

The video, since being shared on Instagram, has gathered over 955,650 likes. Netizens, amused by the bride's flexibility in the garland ceremony could not stop themselves from reacting to the clip. One user commented, "Matrix bride." Another user commented, "When bride is a yoga fan." Another netizen wrote, "I think she is Yoga trainer Cute video btw." Check out some user reactions:

Meanwhile, a video had sufaced on the internet which showed a bride refusing to go through the hassles of wedding without having a bowl of noodles. In the video, the bride enjoyed eating noodles while getting ready. In the meantime, a person can be heard asking the bride, 'kya lag rhi hai?'

In response, the bride said, "Bhook lag rahi hai. Dulha wait karega which when loosely translated to English means, "Feeling hungry. Let the groom wait."

The person further asked the bride about how long she needs to finish the noodles, to which she replied around 1 hour. Watch the video here:

Image: Instagram/parulgargmakeup