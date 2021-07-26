Bride Starts Playing 'kabaddi' On Stage During Garland Ceremony; Watch Video

Funny incidents are bound to happen in a marriage ceremony and that is what people also look for in many viral videos. Adding to the bandwagon of such videos, a hilarious clip of the bride and groom has surfaced on the internet. The video shows the bride and groom on stage, performing a garland ceremony. The bride comfortably puts the garland around the groom's neck but the bride can be seen running around when the groom tries to put the garland around her neck.

Bride starts running during garland ritual

The video of the incident was shared by Ganguteli Virals on YouTube, In the video, the bride and the groom can be seen waiting on the stage with garlands in their hands. A woman soon comes on stage to fix the bride's attire. Few moments later, the bride comfortably puts the garland around the groom’s neck. The guests can be heard cheering while fireworks can also be seen on stage. But, during the groom's turn to put the garland around the bride’s neck, she starts running around the stage and it seems that she was trying to play ‘kabaddi’. Some people soon came over to the stage and moved the sofa and the groom finally put the garland around the bride's neck. Since being shared on YouTube, the clip has garnered 1872 views.

Social media has been flooded with such hilarious videos including the one from the wedding. Recently, a video surfaced on the internet that shows the bride and groom chirping during the 'varmala' ritual. Dulhaniyaa, an Instagram user, has now released a unique and amusing video of the ceremony. The bride and groom are on stage in this video, with the man taunting the bride during this ritual. When the bride, who is on stage, is unable to persuade the groom to wear a garland despite her best efforts, she becomes exhausted and retires to the sofa. When the groom realised that the bride had given up, he sat on the sofa with his feet up as well. After that, the bride gets up from the sofa and drapes a garland around the groom's neck.

IMAGE: Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.