Bride Stranded By Flood Flown To Weeding Venue By Helicopter, Shares Stunning Photo

In the midst of severe rainfall and floods, an Australian bride, who sent out a plea for help when she became trapped by rising floodwaters on her wedding day, shared a stunning image from her big day. According to 9News, Kate Fotheringham and Wayne Bellwere were gearing up for their big day when the floods hit New South Wales in Australia. The couple was scheduled to tie the knot at Wingham on the Mid North Coast on March 20, however, on the day, the bride-to-be woke up and found herself trapped in floodwaters at her parent’s house.

With no way to get to her venue at the local showgrounds, Kate then had made a plea for help on social media. “Help me!!! It’s my wedding day and we’re flooded in! We need help to get to Wingham over the flooded creek. Anyone know someone willing to help?” Kate wrote on Twitter. Following her post, Affinity Helicopters answered the call and arrived at the property to chopper her out. Minutes later the bride-to-be was across the swollen creek and ready to wed.

In a separate Twitter post, Kate then wrote that she made it to the church and married the love of her life. She even shared a breathtaking image of herself and her husband embracing in front of the floods in their wedding outfits. In the caption, Kate wrote that the bridge in the picture is the one that blocked the couple from making the drive into town.

‘Most amazing wedding photo’

Meanwhile, several internet users congratulated the couple and called the picture “incredible”. One user said, “Congratulations! So pleased to hear you made it. Got to be one of the most amazing wedding photos ever! Crossing fingers the anniversary photo has a different background”. Another added, “Congratulations! Finally got there! A beautiful wedding pic with a difference and a story to tell the kids. Stay safe”.

Some people believe if it rains on your wedding day you'll have lots of good luck. If thats true, you two will have the happiest, loveliest marriage! Congrats! — Josh (@Josh41169057) March 22, 2021

Wow, CONGRATULATIONS ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹

I'm so happy for you both.

May you live a life full of love â¤ï¸â¤ï¸together — ðŸŒºYehðŸ€NahðŸŒº (@tothepirateship) March 22, 2021

Congratulations! I love being Australian and this photo epitomises the spirit we carry! — ms northcote road (@rosettafazio) March 22, 2021

Congratulations. Glad you made it 'down the aisle'. — ðŸ’§ Mara RobertsðŸ€ (@strebormt) March 22, 2021

Oh my heart.... May your lives be filled with joy and happiness. You look just stunning Kate. â¤ðŸ’ — Michelle Loaney ðŸ•¯ (@mishyloan) March 22, 2021

What a stunning photo filled with hope! Congratulations! Wishing you both a wonderful marriage ðŸ’ — ðŸ¦‹ðŸŒŠShakey ShellðŸŒŠðŸ¦‹ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¿ (@nz_quakegirl) March 22, 2021

It is also worth noting that Australian authorities have evacuated around 18,000 people in New South Wales. The rains have submerged roads, trees and houses in several areas. PM Scott Morrison has also announced that the Australian government has activated disaster relief for flood-affected NSW residents.

(Image: KatelFog/Twitter)

