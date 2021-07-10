Bride Ties Knot In Hospital Ward In Front Of Grandma Battling Cancer

In a touching moment, a granddaughter took her wedding vows with her partner in a hospital ward in front of her ailing grandmother, so that she could be a part of the very special moment. Sean rescheduled her wedding ceremony to Methodist Hospital for her grandmother Avis Russell who was in her final stages of the fight against lung cancer. Russell passed away later from a life-threatening disease. Both her granddaughter and her partner got married as Russell watched the ceremony laying in the hospital bed. The sentimental footage was shared by Methodist Healthcare System on Facebook.

“Despite her brave fight against terminal #lungcancer, Avis Russell’s health began rapidly declining. Her granddaughter, Sean, was planning to marry her middle school sweetheart in a couple of months, but knew her grandmother's condition was too severe,” the hospital wrote in a post. It added, “To Avis’ surprise, Sean and her fiancé decided to move up their wedding and have an intimate ceremony in her room at Methodist Hospital, northeast, so she could see her granddaughter get married.”

Furthermore, the healthcare facility informed that Avis could spend some of her final moments celebrating and loving on her granddaughter. The nearly 45-second footage showed the old woman’s granddaughter and her husband hugging the woman teary-eyed as she lay with a bunch of flowers brimming with happiness and bestowing good wishes on the newly wedded couple. Internet was rendered emotional as one said, that the old lady was “one in a million.”

UK couple tie knot in hospital

This wouldn’t be the first time that a wedding was shifted to a hospital ward to make a sick loved one part of the celebration. Earlier a couple in the UK similarly decided to tie a knot in the hospital with their ailing daughter as their bridesmaid. Louise and Karim's daughter Layla was born in December and has been in hospital most of her life. But, Louise and Karim wanted her to be part of the celebration, so they decided to tie the knot in the hospital. University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation shared the story on Instagram along with few pictures of the wedding ceremony.

In the post shared by Instagram handle UHBW NHS, it is mentioned that Layla was born in December and has CHARGE syndrome and several complex complications. She has been admitted to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children since March. Her parents Louise and Karim wanted to get married in her presence. They made sure that their daughter Layla could dress up and be a part of their special day.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.