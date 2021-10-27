Bride Wears Tactile Wedding Dress For Visually Impaired Groom; Watch Groom's Reaction

The wedding day is considered one of the most important days in one's life and people leave no stone unturned to make the day memorable. A lot of effort goes into planning for the event, and weddings are often considered incomplete without dance and a little 'drama'. Nowadays, the preparation of a wedding starts nearly a year before the scheduled date and goes even beyond the solemnisation of marriage, going into two to four days of ceremonies and rituals. The internet is full of such videos showing brides and grooms making dramatic entries, however, this time, a bride makes every guest emotional as she wore a tactical dress for her blind husband. Watch the video here:

According to USA Today, Anthony Ferraro is a well-known athlete, musician, and motivational speaker who got married to Kelly Ann-- a techie by profession, earlier this month. As her hubby is visually impaired, the bride customised her dress in such a way that the groom could feel "how she looked". She embedded her beautiful white gown with woven cotton flowers and lace.

The athlete took to his Instagram page to share the emotional video with the caption: "Married my camera girl" that went viral on social media. "I have also said she's my eyes in this world, but for her to have a dress custom made so I could feel and touch it meant the world to me", the Paralympian, musician and motivational speaker, told USA TODAY.

"I could feel her. I could feel she looked beautiful," added the groom.

Social media users appreciated bride's idea for her visually impaired groom

According to USA Today, both of them met some three years ago when the athlete returned from Judo training in Tokyo and Kelly Ann was back from Thailand. Anthony, during a conversation with USA Today, said his friends introduced her at Belmar Beach in New Jersey. The athlete said he felt "an instant connection" after meeting with Kelley Ann. Meanwhile, the post which was shared a week ago is now viral with more than thirty-two thousand views and the number is still increasing. Thousands of social media users also took to the comment section to congratulate the newly wedded couple and appreciate the idea of the bride. "Congratulations 🥳 it was such a magical day! Love you both! Can’t wait to see what the future holds for you💕", read the comment of one such user on Instagram. "Congrats to you both! One BIG love ❤️", commented the other user. "I just cried again! It was such an absolutely beautiful and perfect day. Congratulations my loves!!! ❤️❤️", commented the third user.

Image: Instagram/ Anthony S. Ferraro