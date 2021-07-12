Bride's Unique Mehendi Design Shows Manchester United And Mumbai Indians Logos

A wedding in India is more than simply a big day, it's a sequence of events that include pre-and post-marriage celebrations. The mehendi ritual has become one of the most important pre-wedding celebrations. In the event, the women of the household sit around the bride-to-be, applying henna on her hands and the possibilities are unlimited when it comes to mehendi designs.

Indian mehendi is all about complex patterns, with each element having its own specific significance. Marriages are associated with auspicious symbols such as the lotus or paisleys. Birds and animals such as peacocks and elephants are frequently engraved on the palms and legs. But these mehendi designs have become increasingly bizarre in recent years. People add a personal touch that represents their bond with their significant other. A design on the hands of a sports fan bride was an example of this. Geet Khedekar's complex Mehendi design featured the Manchester United and Mumbai Indians franchise emblems.

The bride is a Mumbai Indians fan while the groom is a Manchester United follower

Instead of using common names and symbols, Geet wanted to honour the fact that she and her soon-to-be husband are passionate sports fans. Devrat Mainhallikar is a lifelong Manchester United fan, whereas Geet Khedekar is a Mumbai Indians admirer. The Mumbai Indians' official Instagram account shared the unique mehendi, writing that it holds a special place in their hearts.

Within minutes of being shared, the post gained a lot of praise from users on the platform. Some praised the design, while others complimented Geet's foresight in obtaining the unique artwork for her wedding. Many people said things like "inspiring," "wonderful," and "amazing." Because the design resonated with a large number of people online, it became viral. It was widely shared, not only on Instagram but also on other social media platforms.

Jasprit Bumrah's wife mehendi featured World Cup 2019 logo

Jasprit Bumrah, an India fast bowler, married sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in March. On the back of her hand, the mehendi design featured the World Cup 2019 emblem. Sanjana competed in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, which was held in England. Bumrah took 18 wickets throughout the competition. Sanjana's approach to celebrating her wedding was admired and emulated by many.

Image- @mumbaiindians/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.