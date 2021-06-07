'Brilliant': Mumbai's 21-year-old Bags Dream Internship With Unique 3D Video Application

Avkash Shah, a 21-year-old from Mumbai bagged his dream internship at CRED with his unique application on LinkedIn and impressing thousands across the globe. Self-described as a 3D Graphic/Motion Designer, Avkash applied for the internship at a credit card payments company through a 3D video which is not only attention-grabbing but also left several people on LinkedIn flabbergasted with his creativity. The 21-year-old shared the 32-second 3D video on LinkedIn tagging CRED founder Kunal Shah and Head of Design, Harish Sivaramakrishnan. In the caption, he wrote, “I want to intern at CRED. Here's my application. I figured that if I was going to apply, I'd make something worth it. It pays to be good.”

Avkash shared the clip just three days ago and since then praises have flooded the comment section. The clip exploded on the internet and it has already been viewed over one million times. More than 67,000 people have reacted and 2,771 have commented on the video. Avkash’s internship application eventually managed to get the CRED founder’s attention who agreed with the 21-year-old and said, “It pays to be good.” Several others noted the innovative capabilities of Avkash and wished him the best for future endeavours. Even the Head of Design at CRED reacted to Avkash’s attempt and simply said, “Welcome to the interns club at the CRED Design Mafia!"

LinkedIn reacts to Shah’s video

The video application managed to get a shout-out from the platform he chose to apply itself. The comment by LinkedIn official account said, “This is such an innovative hack, Avkash. All the best for kickstarting your professional journey!” Several other companies apart from CRED also offered a job to the 21-year-old and asked him to contact them. Many said the attempt was “brilliant” and “impressive.”

One user wrote, “It's too good and flamboyant. I hope you get the internship and make the LinkedIn community feel proud.” Another said, “This is too good. A creative way to get attention.” Someone on LinkedIn also said, “this how one should apply for a job!”

IMAGE: Avkash Shah/LinkedIn





