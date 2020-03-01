Brit Dad Saves 11-year-old Son After He Got Buried Under 5-feet Of Snow; Watch Video

A heart-stopping video which is doing rounds on internet shows a dad digging out his 11-year-old son after he was buried under five feet of snow. Gillon Campbell's son was reportedly skiing in the French Alps when he got stuck in a hole for 30 minutes.

Gillon, 44, reportedly said that he lost sight of his son somewhere along a valley between two pistes.

According to the reports, Gillon, unable to find his son decided to retrace the route they had skied. He then reportedly reached a point in the valley that appeared quite different to him. As per the reports, he skied to the spot and turned on his transceiver that beeped continuously giving him a clue that someone was trapped under the snow. He dug the snow and came across his son buried and crying for help.

Netizens stunnned

Gillon, head of a London design agency, added that it was a really scary moment for him. He further added that he kept on digging and found Fox's head about 1.5 metres under the snow. In a particularly heart-wrenching moment of the video, Fox can be heard saying, "thank you" amidst a floods of tears. As per the reports, Gillon shouted for help and a nearby couple raised the rescue alarm. The rescuers arrived at the spot immediately and dug out Fox within a matter of minutes.

The Campbell family decided to share the footage to raise awareness of the dangers of skiing and La Chamoniarde shared the video on its Facebook page and described Fox to be very lucky. A user wrote, "Thank you for this feedback which fortunately ends well .... can you tell us what the BERA said on the day of the accident? .... it is for my thin personal culture for my future outings." Another wrote, "fortunately, the little one is unscathed, a report that is cold in the back, and all those who venture off piste are unfortunately not all (well) equipped like these people".

