British Company Unveils Contact Lens That Can Change Colour, Record Memories

A British e-shop ‘Lenstore’ has announced a new age contact lens that could allow wearers to zoom in 60 times more than the naked eye. Announcing its launch in 2021, the company revealed that their innovation called i-Lens could allow users to measure distance, record memories in real-time, track health and a lot more. Calling it “world’s first smart lens,” Lenstore highlighted that the lenses were capable of changing colours, while the person is wearing them.

Credits:lenstore.co.uk

Describing its functioning, the company wrote that lens has inbuilt functionality for mesurements, digital zoom and vision enhancement. In order to record and store real-time data, users would have to connect it to their smartphones via blue tooth. Made of “breathable and comfortable silicone hydrogel”, each lens could be worn for a period of up to 12 months. However, they said that the lenses could be exchanged or returned thrice for no additional fee.

"iLens comes with a specialised case for storage when not in use. The conductive iLens cleaning fluid allows the iLens to charge using a standard Qi Charging station while cleaning. The battery life is 48 hours per charge (based on moderate usage),” the company said while explaining its charging process.

Read: Google's Project Guideline Helps Visually Impaired Run, Play Sports; Here's How It Works

Read: Google Launches RCS Chat Worldwide In An Attempt To Take On Apples IMessages, Whatsapp

Google's technology for blinds

This comes as Google Inc. recently said that it was developing a technology that could help blind people run and play outdoor sports with safety. Called ‘Guideline’, the project involves assisting the visually impaired people using the camera on their smartphones. The project, which is undertaken in collaboration with the American guide dog training school, is currently in its test phase.

“Project Guideline is an early-phase research project, created with and for people who are blind and low vision. To start, we collaborated with the non-profit organization, Guiding Eyes for the Blind and their CEO, Thomas Panek”, Google wrote in a statement.

Read: Google Photos Will Not Offer Free Unlimited Storage From June 2021; Details Here

Read: Google Launches RCS Chat Worldwide In An Attempt To Take On Apples IMessages, Whatsapp

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.