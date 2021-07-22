British Designer Upcycles 1500 Facemasks To Create Stunning Wedding Gown, Netizens Go Gaga

In a stunning amalgamation of creativity and conservationism, a British fashion designer has created a wedding gown out of discarded facemasks. With face masks and face shields continuing to jeopardize the planet’s health, Tom Silverwood has presented a sustainable way to use them. As wedding restrictions get lifted across the country, Silverwood stitched together material from more than 1,500 masks to create the floor-length wedding gown.

According to The Sun, the spectacular dress was funded by the wedding planner Hitched, which also shared its photographs on Instagram. The photograph shows Model Jemina Hambro, posing in the dress from London’s much-vaunted St Paul’s Cathedral. Since shared, the pristine white-hued dress has created a stir on the Internet and has racked up a multitude of comments.

"With more than 100 million single-use surgical masks thrown away in the UK this week and guidance changing on wearing them today, we worked with Tom Silverwood and upcycled 1,500 masks into a wedding dress," Hitched wrote in a social media statement.

This is breathtaking!!!," commented a user on Silverwood's post. "Tulle wedding dress? Breathtaking!," added another. First I got impressed with the design later by going into details felt awesome. great idea' wrote a third.

UK lifts COVID restrictions

The UK government has scrapped the one-year-long COVID-19 restrictions on July 19, allowing couples to conduct full-size weddings. After the decision was announced, local media is calling for the occasion to be celebrated as 'Freedom Day'. According to the local media, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to discard regulations is intending to restart the dwindling economy. Furthermore, if the vaccines prove to be effective, this could also be a landmark example of how other fully-vaccinated countries could deal with surging COVID-19 infections, PM Boris Johnson explains.

England nightclubs were shut since the announcement of a one-year-long on-and-off lockdown since March 2020. According to Johnson's order, the clubs have reopened with full capacity since July 18, Sunday. "If we don't do it now, then we'll be opening up in the autumn, the winter months when the virus has the advantage of the cold weather," the PM said in a video clip. As a precautionary measure, the British Prime Minister has planned to mandate the proof of vaccination from September before entering any crowded public places, especially nightclubs. Only negative tests would not be acceptable to seek entry into nightclubs in England, he added.

Image: Tom_Silverwood_design/HitchedUK/Twitter

