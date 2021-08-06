British DJ Triggers Hillarious Responses Online For Stage Name 'Rob Da Bank'

Sometimes having "too much creativity" in the name has become the subject of memes on social media. Recently, a British DJ, whose pen name is "Rob da Bank" has created a storm on the internet after a screengrab of his name went viral on a microblogging site. A Twitter user named To be Frank, whose profile says he is a meme creator, took a screenshot of a BBC interview where the DJ artist was talking about the cultural event taking place at Lulworth Castle in Dorset, UK. The meme creator shared the screengrab with the caption: "Yes, I’d like to open a bank account. Oh my name? Uhhh…" has grabbed the attention of thousands of netizens.

Check Rob da Bank meme here:

Netizens feel hard to digest the name 'Rob da Bank'

Surprisingly, the British DJ artist shared a screen of his computer and with the meme which has now become viral on social media platforms. "Finally, I became a meme," wrote the DJ artist, Rob da Bank’ on Twitter. The post is complete with a face with tears of joy emoticon. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 17,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

Some of the users were even surprised to know his witty name and wondered if it is his real name. "Is this name legit?, wrote a Twitter user. "Why your parents named you this way?? I just want one reason," questioned the second user.

Another user posted the picture of a fire department official who went by the name Les McBurney.

Similar video that went viral on social media platforms

Check video here:

Similarly, a video of a sister teasing his little brother for a burger has gone viral on social media. The video of the little boy being sad about not getting the burger has reminded everyone of their childhood days. The viral video was shared by a Twitter user, with the handle Mohammed Futurewala. He captioned the video as, “Burger ke liye itni narazgi bhi theek nahi.” The one-minute video of the little boy was enough to make netizens fall in love with him. In the viral video, the little boy was seen sulking for not getting the burger, which his sister was munching on. The video is being filmed by his sister. The boy is annoyed with her for teasing him, while she is enjoying her burger. The kid’s reaction filled with pure innocence was overwhelming.

