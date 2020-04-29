British Man Rents Private Pool For $7,040 A Month In Singapore Amid Lockdown

A British national living in Singapore has rented a private pool for $7,040 a month, international media reported. Singapore recently extended the nationwide lockdown which further denied the British expat to swim in the condominium pool he used to. Meanwhile, the deadly pandemic has infected 14,951 people in the Asian nation.

International media reported that following the closure of the pool, he cast around his neighbourhood property and eventually found a bungalow with a lavish swimming pool. The anonymous man initially wanted to lease at entries Singapore $30 million bungalows in Sentosa Cave, an upscale residential area in an island off Singapore coast but could not as the rent was too high.

Wanted the whole bungalow

Lester Chen, the real estate agent who handled the lease, later disclosed the details saying that in his initial conversation with the man, he asked him for the reason he wanted to rent the bungalow asking him if it was because of the “space constraint in his present home. Chen then revealed the man's reply saying that the expat said that he wanted the deal only to use the pool in the bungalow.

Chen then came up with an idea and put two conditions for the owner to rent out the pool and the garden. First, it would only be a deal for three months. Secondly, if anybody else wanted to rent the bungalow in its entirety, they could terminate the agreement. As per reports, Singapore entered its fourth week of partial lockdown on April 27. The nationwide lockdown extended till June 1 to stem the spread of coronavirus in the nation. Meanwhile, Singaporean authorities are still dealing with virus hotspots in the nation which have surged in recent times forcing authorities to set up temporary shelters and isolation hall in public spaces.

