British-Italian Teenage Boy One Step Away From Becoming First Catholic Millennial Saint

A British-Italian teenage boy is currently on track for becoming first Catholic millennial saint. Carlo Acutis died back in 2006 at the age of 15 due to Leukaemia. As per a FoxNews report, Acutis helped spread Catholic teachings online before his untimely death, He will be beatified on October 12 in Assisi, Italy.

Using technology to spread positive messages

As per reports, Acutis’ beatification was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and his family is now awaiting one more miracle that was attributed to him by Pope Francis before he can become the first Catholic millennial saint, as well as the first Patron Saint of the internet.

Beatification is the final process one has to undergo before becoming a saint. In this process, the church recognizes that Acutis has reached heaven and is able to assist those that pray in his name. Cardinal Angelo Becciu who is the head of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints while speaking to international media has claimed that it is his hope that Acutis will become a guiding light for all young people today.

Carlos’s namesake website states that he became deeply religious early on in his childhood and made it a point to attend Mass daily. According to reports, Carlos has been credited with the miracle of curing a Brazilian child who was suffering from a rare congenital anatomic anomaly of the pancreas in 2013. The Vatican considers Acutis a role model for the young and faithful around the world.

As per reports, Acutis has been praised bu Pope Francis for his use of technology and the internet to spread messages of values and beauty as a way to combat the negative effects of social media. Acutis could reportedly code in several languages and was also capable of 3-D animation, Java, Adobe, and Photoshop, all of which he taught himself.

