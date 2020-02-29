British MP Jacob Rees-Mogg Mocked On Twitter For Comparing Tory Govt To A Lamborghini

A video showing British politician Jacob Rees-Mogg comparing the Tory government to a Lamborghini in the UK House of Commons on February 27 has gone viral. In the video, the 50-year-old leader of the house can be heard saying, "We are the Lamborghini of governments. I've never known 0 to 60 being achieved at a faster pace. Bear in mind, within a few weeks of the general election. We are the Aston Martin of governments if you prefer. I'm quite tempted to say the Bentley of governments but my 1936 Bentley takes so long to get to 60mph that it wouldn't necessarily be the right comparison."

It's 2020, the British public have voted for this: a minister who jokes about his 1936 Bentley while people are sleeping on the streets. Are we stuck in an episode of Downton Abbey? https://t.co/iHz292Rceo — Claire Ann Pinks (@claireann59) February 28, 2020

Mocked on social media

Rees-Mogg was mocked on social media just after his speech comparing the government with different cars. Take a look at how netizens reacted to his speech.

And that is of course the germans fault. How dare they buy all that stuff and the railways when these things were never for sale as our patriotic british entrepreneurs would never dare to sell off everything that isn't nailed down. Oh railways are nailed down, damn. — Asparagus #FBPE 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇩🇪 (@Asparagus88) February 27, 2020

They certainly are the Lamborghini of governments. Exclusively for extraordinarily wealthy people. — Jimmy Dee (@PuebloDalMiras) February 27, 2020

Jacob Rees-Mogg: "We are the Lamborghini of Governments".



Italian Lamborghini went bankrupt in 1978, was bought by Americans in 1987 who sold it to Malaysian investors & an Indonesian corp in 1994, who in 1998 sold it to VW which was founded by the Nazis.pic.twitter.com/HfavN4r65N — russjackson (@docrussjackson) February 27, 2020

He actually said Aston Martin not Lamborghini. But the analogy holds because, just like this govt, they can be hideously unreliable and hugely expensive.



Plus the only people who benefit from their existence are millionaires. — Snowflake Central (@RadAinley) February 28, 2020

(With Agency Inputs)

