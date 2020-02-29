The Debate
British MP Jacob Rees-Mogg Mocked On Twitter For Comparing Tory Govt To A Lamborghini

What’s Viral

A video is taking rounds on the internet which shows that a British politician Jacob Rees-Mogg comparing the Tory government to a Lamborghini in the Commons.

British MP

A video showing British politician Jacob Rees-Mogg comparing the Tory government to a Lamborghini in the UK House of Commons on February 27 has gone viral. In the video, the 50-year-old leader of the house can be heard saying, "We are the Lamborghini of governments. I've never known 0 to 60 being achieved at a faster pace. Bear in mind, within a few weeks of the general election. We are the Aston Martin of governments if you prefer. I'm quite tempted to say the Bentley of governments but my 1936 Bentley takes so long to get to 60mph that it wouldn't necessarily be the right comparison." 

READ: British Man Finds 82-year-old Message In A Bottle, Sparks Hunt For Sender

READ: Deported British MP Debbie Abrahams Not Aware Of Visa Cancellation; Will Go To Pakistan

Mocked on social media 

Rees-Mogg was mocked on social media just after his speech comparing the government with different cars. Take a look at how netizens reacted to his speech. 

READ: British MP Deported To Dubai After Denial Of Entry Into India; MHA Says 'visa Cancelled'

READ: British Mr Bean Impersonator Decides To Stay Back In Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(With Agency Inputs)

 

 

