British Soldier Crashes Through Roof Following Parachute Failure At 15,000-ft; Survives

In a miraculous escape, a British soldier whose parachute plunged at 15,000 feet, suffered minor injuries after he landed through the roof of a house on July 6, said Atascadero Police Department on their Facebook page. According to reports, the soldier was seen parachuting through the air before crashing through a roof. Subsequently, the residents informed the local police.

"On July 6, 2021 at 4:55 pm, Atascadero Emergency Dispatch received multiple reports on a parachutist who fell without a full chute deployment in the 9500 blocks of Via Cielo. Atascadero Fire and Police responded to the area and located the parachutist who had fallen through the exterior and interior roof of a residence," read the Facebook post.

The police said that the unnamed parachutist was conscious but stunned with complaints of pain but no visible serious injuries. The occupants of the residence were not home at the time and therefore were uninjured. It also added that Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services treated the injuries and assisted in the transportation of the individual to the hospital. The Atascadero Police Department further said that the unnamed soldier was the only incident involved in the crash and all others participating in the jump landed safely at the designated landing field.

"Investigation revealed that a parachute failed to fully deploy during manoeuvres by a group training at Camp Roberts."

Netizens offer blessings to the injured soldier

Soon after the police department released the statement, users shared their blessings for the unnamed soldier. "He must have done something good, for God Almighty to have protected and saved him. It's a miracle. Unbelievable yet true," wrote a social media user. "Are you shitin me! This dude is one of the luckiest MF “a live”. Wow. Dude better stop by a church on the way to the hospital to say a few holiluyas!!!!! Wow!," wrote the other user.

A user who seems to be known to the victim offered his gratitude towards the police officers who saved his friend's life. "Can't post on the page but thank you to the NOC shift officers for giving my friend a breathalyzer to see if she was able to drive and the professionalism they showed. APD has some fine officers really down to earth. Great community-oriented policing. I really appreciated the help," wrote the user.

