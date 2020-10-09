Last Updated:

UK Teacher Trolled For Calling Idlis 'boring’; Later Orders For Lunch To Apologise But...

British professor dragged idlis into the discussion, labelling it as the “world’s most boring food” but it didn’t go down well with the Idlis connoisseurs.

Zaini Majeed
British

A UK-based academic has alighted in a row after he called the popular and delicious steam rice South Indian recipe ‘idlis’ as “boring”. In a response to a tweet by Zomato that asked the Twitteratis about dishes that they could never decipher why people, in general, liked so much. In response to this, the British professor dragged idlis into the discussion, labelling it as the “world’s most boring food”. His stance didn’t go down well with the Idlis connoisseurs who resort to educate the Northumbria University historian about the unexplored delight of the staple food, suggesting, he greases the moulds, adds jaggery, chillies and chutneys and Sambar on the soft fluffs. 

“What do you expect it to do, a Bollywood dance number with dosas and uttapams dancing in tandem behind it,” a commenter, seemingly enraged, inquired. “You watch it, you,” another Idli lover lashed out. To this, Anderson replied, “I had no idea it would elicit this reaction. If it helps, I love the sambar and chutney that comes with the idlis,” he clarified. “If you ever visit Bangalore, have a couple of idlis at Brahmin coffee bar. I am sure you will ask for one more. You are a victim of bad idlis as far as I can see,” one other commenter suggested, adding, Anderson was, but a victim of idles with hitches in the fermentation process.

Anderson apologized

“Hating the pure white Jasmine idli? South Indians won't take things lying down, lightly. Idli is our family, it is a sacred dish, divine & holy,” another wrote. Seemingly, Anderson’s pal Jon Wilson, also a historian, jumped the wagon saying, “but it's what you have them with.” However, the professor refused to change his mind, replying, “you too?” adding, “I've been told this many times now. I'm allowed to like the chutney and sambar without the idli, right?” Later, Anderson also went on to apologize the Idli lovers, saying, "Before the whole of south India attacks me, can I just say that I love dosa and appam and basically all south Indian food." He shared a Freddie Mercury GIF singing a popular number, "It's Late". 

