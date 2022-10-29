Broken Tap At Railway Station Gives Commuters Free Shower; Netizens Quip 'special Service'

A hilarious video went going viral on social media where a broken tap is seen offering the commuters of Eastern Railways "free showers".

The video was shared by a Twitterati named @craziestlazy, Abhy on Wednesday. The video featured a broken tap spurting water at full force and drenching the passengers of an approaching train. The Twitter post read, "Indian railways at your service." Ever since the video was posted, it has raked up over 1.1M views, 26.3K likes and 470 Quote Tweets.

Indian railways at your service 😂 pic.twitter.com/fEL65NFjHs — Abhy (@craziestlazy) October 26, 2022

Netizens say, 'That’s auto cleaning system'

The 30-second video has left netizens chuckling in the second part where the camera pans towards an approaching train and the commuters try to save themselves from the water but get drenched. Though the exact location of the station is not known, one may hazard a guess that it might be somewhere in West Bengal as "Eastern Railways" is written on the train. However, the time and date of the incident are not known.

This "special service" by Indian Railways has garnered lots of sarcastic praise. A Twitterati commented, "Even Railways know that many have not taken bath in the morning. Hence helping." Other comments read: "Best wash service ever", "That’s auto cleaning system", "That system is AI enabled, the AI detects thirsty passengers and makes the water available directly thru the window. It's fed directly to the mouth so that it's not contaminated by human touch. High techie techie!!".

A netizen used a reference from a popular TV serial Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah and uploaded the image of a famous scene with the caption "Relatable".