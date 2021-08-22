Bronx Zoo Publishes 'spot The Difference' Post; Can You Find Them Before Anyone Else

Social media posts that challenge netizens with tasks like solving puzzles have a fascinating quality to them. People like completing puzzles such as find hidden objects, brainteasers, spot the difference, and quizzes, which are commonly provided online. They persuade people to do a fun activity in exchange for the gratification of finishing the puzzle, very much like this post from the Bronx Zoo on Instagram.

The Bronx Zoo, also known as the Bronx Zoological Park which is located in Bronx Park in New York City shared a post on Instagram with the caption, "Can you spot the differences between these two images? Let us know in the comments what you see." Two similar-looking photos round out the post.

Netizens engaged in the activity

It's been a day since the post was shared and so far it has received around 1,700 likes. Many users tried to spot differences between the two pictures in the comment section of the post.

"Added tan horse, added blue horse, missing tree trunk and an added yellow flower!” shared an Instagram user. "Blue horse more horses and one in the far left back turn around" commented another.

"Added green tree frog, yellow flower, an extra bush in front, a blue horse, and a regular horse. Also, reversed the horse in the centre," commented a third user.

They recently uploaded a video on Instagram inviting internet users to engage in a similar activity. The video presents viewers with three images and asks them to identify the insects in each one.

Important facts about the Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo is the largest metropolitan zoo in the United States by area, with 265 acres of park areas and naturalistic habitats separated by the Bronx River. As of 2009, the zoo had an average of 2.15 million visitors each year. On November 8, 1899, the zoo opened with 843 animals in 22 exhibits. William Temple Hornaday, the organization's first director, served for 30 years. The zoo has been an important part of animal conservation since its inception. The American Bison Society was founded in 1905 in an attempt to save the American bison from extinction. The Bronx Zoo is currently known around the world for its extensive and diversified animal collection, as well as its award-winning exhibitions.

Image- @bronxzoo/Instagram