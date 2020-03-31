Brooklyn Man Goes On A Date Wearing Giant Inflatable Bubble Amid COVID-19 Scare

A video of a Brooklyn man named Jeremy Cohen spotted going on a bubble date with his girlfriend has left the internet speechless. Jeremy had earlier hit the headlines for contacting the woman via a drone in New York, following all the social distancing protocols during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jeremy posted a video on the microblogging site Twitter, originally posted on TikTok, in which he can be seen getting inside the protective bubble to meet with his girlfriend Tori Cignarella. The Brooklyn based photographer’s Twitter revealed that the two had been on a virtual date online, eating "organic, microwaved single dinners", and had exchanged the digits via drone when Jeremy first saw Tori perched on the neighbourhood terrace. Tori was “dancing on the rooftop” when she caught Jeremy’s attention, he mentioned in an interview with a US media outlet. Their story was thereafter called “A Brooklyn love story, brought to you by COVID-19" on the internet by users.

How to date during Quarantine (PART 3) pic.twitter.com/2ER4UX4FN0 — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 27, 2020

I can’t believe this actually worked and yes this is a real story pic.twitter.com/X5KbBl0qIe — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 22, 2020

He shared a romantic picture

“How to date during Quarantine”, Jeremy wrote in a caption on his latest video on Twitter that hit over 2.5 million views and 36.8k retweets. He was seen carrying a bunch of flowers for his date as he headed out enclosed in an inflatable bubble, as the two were shortly seen strolling in the empty streets, hand in hand, not quite literally. Jeremy was also spotted by the officers patrolling the streets, who deboarded the vehicle, clicked photographs. He also posted a romantic picture from the date on his official Twitter handle with a caption for his date saying, “you can't spell quarantine w/o U R A Q T”, (you are a cutie). The internet poured in reactions calling the incident "a fantasy", and "cannot believe this was happening".

you cant spell quarantine w/o U R A Q T pic.twitter.com/ntwOHrJXyn — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 28, 2020

You 2 better get marrried. 😂🥰 — Rebekah Weatherspoon (@RdotSpoon) March 27, 2020

Wait hold up my friend caught this live LOL https://t.co/wzA1OAf3La — Hannah Danger (@hannah_bobana) March 27, 2020

LOL I’m dying at him standing there worried- in a bubble — Jurien Huggins (@Jurienhuggins) March 28, 2020

This dude doesn’t miss. 10/10 from the free throw line — NO ONE (@LordRicky01) March 27, 2020

Very creative!!! Great!!! 🤵💞👰 — Rafael Didis (@Rafael48059461) March 27, 2020

u are so special. this has been so great to watch. — jane_kim (@jane_kim) March 27, 2020

Seriously @PrimeVideo put their story in the next season of @modernlovetv — Mariana (@MarianaCibele) March 27, 2020

This guy is the GOAT that's it. I'm late to the follow party smh — Joshua Kissi (@JoshuaKissi) March 28, 2020

This might be the one story that gets us all through this quarantine. Thank you (both) for that. — Bonay (@kbonay) March 27, 2020

OMG HOW DOES IT KEEP GETTING BETTER — Autumn Schrock ☾ (@autpops) March 28, 2020

