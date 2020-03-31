The Debate
Brooklyn Man Goes On A Date Wearing Giant Inflatable Bubble Amid COVID-19 Scare

What’s Viral

Brooklyn photographer posted the video on Twitter, in which he can be seen getting inside the protective bubble to meet with his girlfriend Tori.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brooklyn

A video of a Brooklyn man named Jeremy Cohen spotted going on a bubble date with his girlfriend has left the internet speechless. Jeremy had earlier hit the headlines for contacting the woman via a drone in New York, following all the social distancing protocols during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Jeremy posted a video on the microblogging site Twitter, originally posted on TikTok, in which he can be seen getting inside the protective bubble to meet with his girlfriend Tori Cignarella. The Brooklyn based photographer’s Twitter revealed that the two had been on a virtual date online, eating "organic, microwaved single dinners", and had exchanged the digits via drone when Jeremy first saw Tori perched on the neighbourhood terrace. Tori was “dancing on the rooftop” when she caught Jeremy’s attention, he mentioned in an interview with a US media outlet. Their story was thereafter called “A Brooklyn love story, brought to you by COVID-19" on the internet by users.

Read: Coronavirus: Maharashtra Legislators To Take 60% Pay-cut; Similar Cuts For Govt Staff

Read: South Korea Shoe Cobbler Donates For Needy Amid Coronavirus

He shared a romantic picture

“How to date during Quarantine”, Jeremy wrote in a caption on his latest video on Twitter that hit over 2.5 million views and 36.8k retweets. He was seen carrying a bunch of flowers for his date as he headed out enclosed in an inflatable bubble, as the two were shortly seen strolling in the empty streets, hand in hand, not quite literally. Jeremy was also spotted by the officers patrolling the streets, who deboarded the vehicle, clicked photographs. He also posted a romantic picture from the date on his official Twitter handle with a caption for his date saying, “you can't spell quarantine w/o U R A Q T”, (you are a cutie). The internet poured in reactions calling the incident "a fantasy", and "cannot believe this was happening".

Read: Coronavirus: Italian Medics Convert Snorkelling Masks Into Ventilator Masks Amid Shortage

Read: Coronavirus: Man Dresses As Bush To Escape Lockdown, Netizens In Splits

 

 

