BTS ARMYs Slam 'racist' Caricature After Grammy Loss; Topps Issues Statement

Over the last few days, America's Topps Company has been under fire for their portrayal of K-pop sensation BTS in their Garbage Pail Kids trading stickers. After the boy-band missed out on bagging a Grammy for their biggest hit- Dynamite, Topps released a Grammy-themed Garbage Pail Kids series called the 'GPK Shammy Awards' which many alleged crossed the line between humor and straight out racism.

While their collection featured other top artists such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and other Grammy nominees and winners, their trading stickers featuring BTS drew flak for its racist depiction with the 7 boys being featured as 'Whac-a-Mole' caricatures sporting battered and bruised faces.

BTS ARMY trend 'Racism Is Not Comedy'

Notably, the vicious deception of the Asian boyband comes at a time when there have been rising crimes against Asians, a trend which was noted amid the Coronavirus pandemic. In the latest, nearly 6 individuals from the Asian background were shot dead across three massage parlours in Atlanta, an incident that forced the world to accept the growing cases of crimes against the Asian community in the US.

Amid the racism row, Topps featured the Korean boyband with bruised faces, with BTS ARMY alleging that it was promoting hatred and violence against the Asian community. Notably, breaking into the Westen markets, the Korean boy group has had their fair share of racists remarks with media poking fun at their 'coloured hair' and 'makeup'. Last month, a German Radio show host had compared the 7 boys to the Coronavirus, urging for the need to develop a 'vaccine' against them. As reported by Associated Press, the RJ said, "I have nothing against South Korea, you can’t accuse me of xenophobia only because this boyband is from South Korea... I have a car from South Korea. I have the coolest car around.”

Meanwhile, Topps has issued an apology for their portrayal of BTS, however, fans don't seem to be having it. Several ARMYs have criticized the company for not taking a stronger stand against racist hate crimes questioning how an illustration portraying violence against the boys could be even allowed to be published.

Netizens reject apology

"We hear and understand" ok then tell us, what did you understand? Show us that you actually understand what you did wrong. Because if there is no understanding there cannot be any improvements. #RacismIsNotComedy https://t.co/WwIBFUFhRd — nappiâ· ðŸ’œ âŸ­âŸ¬ (BTS FA) (@nappynapkin) March 17, 2021

And explain how an illustration portraying violence may have seen the light, with all permission and under the use of the boys' image to indirectly ensure attention.

There are many things to explain in a proper apology.

And we'll keep waiting.#RacismIsNotComedy — á´®á´±ARMY FORCE Perú â· âŸ­âŸ¬ ðŸ‡µðŸ‡ª PERU FUNDS FOR BTS (@ARMYForce_Peru) March 17, 2021