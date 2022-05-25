Bucket Put Up On Sale For Rs 25,999 On E-commerce Site Shocks Internet; 'At That Cost...'

Multiple objects often fetch exorbitant amounts for various reasons ranging from historic value or association with celebrities. However, a plastic bucket priced at over Rs 35,000 on Amazon does not provide any explanation behind the unreasonable price tag.

While it is yet to be seen if the bucket, listen on Amazon, finds a buyer, its price tag has sure created a massive buzz online, with netizens both baffled and curious. To add some relief to a potential buyer, the bucket, priced at a whopping Rs. 35,900, offers a discount and can be bought for Rs 25,999.

The image of the bucket was shared on Twitter by a user who wrote, "Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do."

Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do pic.twitter.com/hvxTqGYzC4 — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) May 23, 2022

This is not the first time when a normal product has been listed for whopping prices. Previously, a Sour Cream and Onion-flavoured potato chip Pringle was listed for £2,000 (Rs 1.88 lakh) for sale on eBay. The reason behind the whopping price was that it was "brand-new, unused, unopened and undamaged" as per the seller.

'Dying to know what's inside', Netizens react

The post of the overpriced bucket has accumulated around 2.2K likes accompanied by several comments and retweets. The bizarre price has prompted many to put out their views, with several making hilarious comments. "The baffling part is only 1 left in stock!", a user wrote. A second user wrote, "Ok if anyone’s interested in knowing why - sellers raise the price to ridiculous amount when the products are gonna go out of stock because you tend to lose your amazon visibility if you have no stock (sic)". A third user commented, "At that cost this bucket better be turning water into wine".

