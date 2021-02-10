Bud Light Legends Commercial Singer: Meet The Iconic 'Real Men Of Genius' Guy

The Bud Light Legends have come back to save the day for Super Bowl like every year. The commercial was aired during the Super Bowl LV on February 7 this year and fans were thrilled to see the mascot in its full form again. Joining the Dilly Dilly Knight were Grammy-nominated artists Post Malone, Cedric the Entertainer, Oracle Susana and even the iconic characters of the former Bud Light team like Dr Galazkiewicz and the 'Real Men of Genius' guy. Let's meet the iconic singer in the commercial.

Also Read - Ashton Kutcher's Super Bowl Commercial Makes Fans Chortle; See Reactions

Also Read - The Weeknd Smiles At A Shocked Security Guard In The New SuperBowl Commercial

Who is the Bud Light Legends commercial singer?

While the viewers were thrilled to see the team back in full glory, they weren't prepared for the return of the 'Real Men of Genius' guy, who had created a rift with his Budweiser ads back in the '90s and '00s. Though he's popularly known as the 'Real Men of Genius' guy, his real name is Dave Bickler and he was known for being the lead singer of the band called Survivor. Though it's hard to believe, the singer is actually not as bad a singer as he's shown in the commercials. The comeback of the Bud Light Legends seemed super exciting for fans and managed to create a Twitter hype as soon as it went live. Check out few comments:

Source - Bud Light Legends Super Bowl Commercial YT

Bud Light Legends Super Bowl Commercial

The Bud Light Legends Super Bowl commercial was quite dramatic with the painfully tense superhero music in the background as the beers go missing from the store refrigerators. The next scene pans around an abandoned road where the Bud Light truck has toppled, creating a mess of beer cans on the ground. The Bud Light Legends teleport to the scene in Endgame-style from blue laser portals to save the day and send the beers to the places where they belong, safely. While Bud Light commercials are an every year ritual for Super Bowl, it's safe to say that the 2021 comeback was the best one so far and has definitely raised the bar for future commercials.

While the viewers continue to dream about a full-fledged Bud Light Cinematic Universe movie franchise, it's advised to revisit the old features until then. Here's a Dave Bickler compilation nm.

Also Read - Jeep Superbowl Commercial 2021: Who Is The Actor In The Ad? Find Out

Also Read - Oatly Superbowl Commercial Might Be The Worst Or Best Ad Ever, Netizens Say

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.